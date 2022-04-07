Houston Astros Roster, Key Dates and Schedule for April | MLB 2022

The Houston Astros enter the 2022 season coming off an American League pennant. The Astros lost arguably their best player this offseason, star shortstop Carlos Correa. Correa surprisingly signed with the Minnesota Twins on a three-year deal. The move has many Astros fans wondering who will replace the infielder. The team is hoping young prospect Jeremy Pena can step into that role successfully.

The lineup seems to be a strength for Houston as they enter the regular season. Headed by the likes of stars Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, and Yordan Alvarez, the Astros have one of the best lineups in baseball.

Justin Verlander's return will make fans happy. The veteran right-hander missed all of last season due to injury. The rotation will surely have more depth with his return, and it should relieve some pressure from other starters Framber Valdez and Jake Odorizzi. When Lance McCullers comes back from injury, the team will have one of the deepest rotations in baseball. The Astros look poised to make another postseason run in 2022.

Houston Astros Roster for April

The Astros roster contains many familiar faces from a season ago with the exception of a few additions and losses. A notable loss has already been mentioned but another significant loss is starting pitcher Zack Greinke, who signed back with the Kansas City Royals this offseason.

The Astros Opening Day roster can be seen below.

Justin Verlander Jake Odorizzi Framber Valdez Luis Garcia Jose Urquidy Ryan Pressly Ryne Stanek Pedro Baez Phil Maton Hector Neris Rafael Montero Cristian Javier Blake Taylor Bryan Abreu Ronel Blanco Yordan Alvarez Michael Brantley Chas McCormick Kyle Tucker Jose Siri Aledmys Diaz Niko Goodrum Jeremy Pena Alex Bregman Jose Altuve Yuli Gurriel Martin Maldonado Jason Castro

The losses of Lance McCullers Jr. and Jake Meyers affect the team's starting lineup greatly. McCullers' timetable to return is still unknown as the starting pitcher has not been cleared to throw yet. Jake Meyers is expected to return to the team sometime around May or June. He continues to rehab in Florida to get ready.

Key Dates for Houston Astros in April

MLB Astros Photo Day

The Astros open the season with a key road division matchup against the Los Angeles Angels. Other notable series this upcoming month include a three-game series in Seattle against the Mariners on April 15-17.

They play the Angels again, this time in a three-game home series on April 18-20. The second Angels series will be followed by a home-and-away series against the Toronto Blue Jays, April 22-24 (home) and April 29-May 1 (at Toronto).

The two series to watch out for are against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays are another potential American League contender and have one of the best lineups in all of baseball.

Houston Astros TV Schedule & Dates for April

The Astros TV Schedule and Dates for the month of April are as follows:

Date & Time Match TV Thursday, 4/7/2022, 9:38 EST Houston Astros vs LA Angels ATT SportsNet-SW Friday, 4/8/2022, 9:38 EST Houston Astros vs LA Angels Apple TV + Saturday, 4/9/2022, 9:07 EST Houston Astros vs LA Angels ATT SportsNet-SW Sunday, 4/10/2022, 4:07 EST Houston Astros vs LA Angels ATT SportsNet-SW Tuesday, 4/12/2022, 9:40 EST Houston Astros vs Arizona D-Backs ATT SportsNet-SW Wednesday, 4/13/2022, 3:40 EST Houston Astros vs Arizona D-Backs ATT SportsNet-SW Friday, 4/15/2022, 9:42 EST Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners ATT SportsNet-SW Saturday, 4/16/2022, 9:10 EST Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners ATT SportsNet-SW Sunday, 4/17/2022, 4:10 EST Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners ATT SportsNet-SW Monday, 4/18/2022, 8:10 EST LA Angels vs Houston Astros ATT SportsNet-SW Tuesday, 4/19/2022, 8:10 EST LA Angels vs Houston Astros ATT SportsNet-SW Wednesday, 4/20/2022, 6:40 EST LA Angels vs Houston Astros ATT SportsNet-SW Friday, 4/22/2022, 8:10 EST Toronto Blue Jays vs Houston Astros ATT SportsNet-SW Saturday, 4/23/2022, 4:10 EST Toronto Blue Jays vs Houston Astros ATT SportsNet-SW Sunday, 4/24/2022, 2:10 EST Toronto Blue Jays vs Houston Astros ATT SportsNet-SW Monday, 4/25/2022, 8:05 EST Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers ATT SportsNet-SW Tuesday, 4/26/2022, 8:05 EST Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers ATT SportsNet-SW Wednesday, 4/27/2022, 8:05 EST Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers ATT SportsNet-SW Thursday, 4/28/2022, 2:05 EST Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers ATT SportsNet-SW Friday, 4/29/2022, 6:07 EST Houston Astros vs Toronto Blue Jays ATT SportsNet-SW Saturday, 4/30/2022, 3:07 EST Houston Astros vs Toronto Blue Jays ATT SportsNet-SW

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt