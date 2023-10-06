Houston Astros announce Minute Maid Park's $65,000,000 roof will be closed for first two ALDS games vs. Twins

The Houston Astros have announced that Minute Maid Park's retractable roof will be shut for the initial two games of the ALDS against the Twins. This move is consistent with the team's longstanding preference for a closed stadium ambiance.

The climate-controlled environment filled with fan cheers could give the Astros a home-field edge.

Minute Maid Park has historical significance as MLB's second retractable-roof stadium, following the Astrodome. The Astrodome, innovative in its time, introduced fans to climate-controlled baseball viewing.

Designed by HOK Sports Facilities Group, the Minute Maid Park stadium emphasizes functionality and aesthetics. Even Minute Maid's roof stands apart in its design.

Unlike other stadiums where only a portion of the roof retracts, Minute Maid Park's roof completely retracts. However, the roof did come with a hefty price tag of $65,000,000.

The roof can open or close in merely 12-20 minutes. Thus, its operation is both swift and frequent. It is kept closed during most games.

Whether the roof remains closed or opened, it is undoubtedly a central character in the Astros' narrative. The roof has even been alleged to play a role in game outcomes.

In Game 2 of the 2022 ALCS vs. the New York Yankees, the roof had been left open. Yankees' Aaron Judge had hit what seemed like a potential home run, but Astros' outfielder Kyle Tucker caught the ball.

Later, Yankees' manager Aaron Boone speculated that the hit might have been a home run for his team if the roof had been closed.

The Minnesota Twins recently clinched their first playoff series in 21 years by sweeping the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0. They are poised to face the AL West winners, the Houston Astros, at Minute Maid Park.