The Houston Astros announced that their highly lovable third base coach, Gary Pettis, won't be returning next season. The Astros were knocked out of the postseason when they lost to the Rangers in a seven-game ALCS thriller.

Changes have to be made, and outputs have to be fruitful for a ballclub that has seen emphatic success over the years. Houston has claimed two World Series in the last seven seasons, making it to the World Series four times in seven years, all the while claiming seven division titles and five ALCS appearances.

"Astros third base coach Gary Pettis won't be returning to the team for the 2024 season, per sources. The Astros will have to find new coaches to fill the bench coach and 3B coach position" - michaelschwab13

Astros fans were arguably dissatisfied with the Stros' management decision to part ways with Gary Pettis and look for a revamp in the coaching staff.

"Ah man. I’m gonna miss Gary. He’s the goat of third base coaches" - Pat_Riotism1776

"That's a shame. Loved him on 3rd base" - glen5839

"fire the hitting coaches instead" - santistempest

"His decision?? Or given the boot??" - JamesMcEwan65

"How about getting a new hitting coach? They are to good to be this inconsistent the last two years" - AlbertValadez

"Not Gary" - AstrosCounty_

"Met him this year at fan days he was a great guy" - ComicsNerdX

"Sad" - Wash77033

"Is it unusual for assistant coaches to have dual/combined roles (i.e. coach both 3B & hitting)? Given his methodical approaches at the plate and on the basepaths, I feel like Brantley could be good fit for both if he decides to retire" - Not_POTUS_17

"Gotta think he's going to join Wash w his prev connections to the Angels already... Would love to see Brantley and Maldy on Espada's staff. Maldy could still backup and be the bench coach I would think? There's some precedent" - PTLew1s

Houston Astros realize the need for change to get back onto that winning horse

The Houston Astors are undergoing a rebirth for their coaching unit. A short while ago, the management announced that bench coach Joe Espada would be named the next Stros manager, succeeding the great Dusty Baker after he called it quits on his MLB career. Still, there are some more coaching positions vacant, which they will be hoping to fill soon with the right candidates.

The nucleus of the Astros club that won the AL West this year will be back for the 2024 season. With contracts through the following season, left fielder Yordan Álvarez, second baseman Jose Altuve, right fielder Kyle Tucker, third baseman Alex Bregman, and starters Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, and Cristian Javier will all be looking to exact revenge for their ALCS defeat.