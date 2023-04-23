Fans were ecstatic as Alex Bregman logged his 500th career RBI in the Houston Astros' 5-2 win against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday to sweep the series in Atlanta.

Houston overcame a 2-0 deficit, scoring five runs in the final two innings to register their fourth straight win. That pushed the Astros two games over the .500 mark for this first time this season. Houston trails the American League West-leading Texas Rangers by 2.5 games.

The Astros have built their win streak by beating top ballclubs. They took 2-for-3 at home against the Toronto Blue Jays last week before sweeping the Braves on their home turf this weekend. The Astros are 7-3 in their last ten games.

Suddenly emboldened, Astros fans are now looking forward to seeing their team take their winning streak to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. Tampa Bay has not lost at Tropicana Field this season, with the Rays winning their 13th home game of 2023 by sweeping the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Bregman hit the 500-RBI mark by driving home David Hensley and Corey Julks on a two-run double in the top of the ninth. In his eighth big-league season, spent entirely with Houston, he's .276 with 142 home runs since debuting with the Astros in 2016. He's starting to warm up after a frigid start to the season, upping his 2023 batting average to .235 on a 1-for-3 day at the plate.

One fan said:

"HOW BOUT THEM ASTROS GET THE BROOMS"

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:

Michael Food & Wine @Michael03836743 @astros That WAS the best record in the National League? Oh well, maybe the Rays will at least put up a fight. @astros That WAS the best record in the National League? Oh well, maybe the Rays will at least put up a fight.

Eddie G. @FastEddie577 @astros I bet the Braves are bummed. They had nice leads in all three games and lost all three. Wow. Go Astros. @astros I bet the Braves are bummed. They had nice leads in all three games and lost all three. Wow. Go Astros.

Thankful For What I Got @Oclark38 @astros Big series sweep for the Astros. Just another example of why fans shouldn't panic when the team is struggling 15 games into a 162 game season. @astros Big series sweep for the Astros. Just another example of why fans shouldn't panic when the team is struggling 15 games into a 162 game season.

Houston Astros bringing momentum into Tampa Bay

Hector Neris of the Houston Astros reacts during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves.

In what has become the premier series of the next several days, the Houston Astros head to Tampa Bay to take on the still-scorching hot Rays. While Tampa Bay's season-opening winning streak is long past, the Rays are still an MLB-best 19-3 as they welcome the Astros to town on Monday evening.

For all the fretting about the Astros results this season, the team is actually ahead of its 2022 pace through 22 games. On their way to winning the World Series last autumn, the Astros were 11-11 at this point.

The Houston Astros are walking tall after their sweep of the Braves. Atlanta had the best record in the National League at the start of the series but are now in danger of dropping out of first place in the NL East depending on the outcome of Sunday night's New York Mets-San Francisco Giants clash.

