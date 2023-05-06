The Houston Astros and their pitching staff have been dealt another brutal blow as Luis Garcia is set to undergo Tommy John surgery. Garcia exited his last start early with forearm discomfort and now the worst case scenario is playing out. He was a crucial part of their rotation and replacing him will not be easy for a team dealing with a lot of injuries at the moment.
Luis Garcia had to change his entire windup due to MLB rule changes at the start of the season, but still played well. After six starts, he had an ERA of 4.00 and seemed to be getting better as the season continued. Albeit, this is a very small sample size he was poised for a great season in his enhanced role. Now the team will have to find ways to win without him.
Astros beat reporter Brian McTaggart was among the first to reveal Luis Garcia's season was over for surgery to repair his UCL.
Houston Astros fans are, of course, devestated by this news. The team went from having one fo the top rotations in MLB at the end of 2022, to it being a position of weakness. Not only did they lose Justin Verlander to the New York Mets in free agency, now they have lost Garcia for at least the remainder fo the season.
The Astros were confident in the group they had assembled, and did not make adding starting pitchers a priority in the offseason. With the benefit of hindsight, this is a terrible oversight by first year general manager Dana Brown. Without elite pitching, repeating a World Series win seems impossible.
The Houston Astros still have a lot of reasons to be excited for this season, but the team clearly has some work to do. Whether it is by trade or through the farm system, expect to see some new faces on the mound in Houston.
Luis Garcia will miss the remainder of 2023 and potentially most of 2024 with this brutal injury that continues to plague pitchers.
Luis Garcia is the latest player to land on Houston Astros' lengthy Injured List
Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley, and now Luis Garcia headline a group of talented, injured players on the Astros' roster. While Brantley and Altuve are expected to return soon, they have still missed a lot of time.
Winning without some of your best players is nearly impossible in MLB, let alone in a division with the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.