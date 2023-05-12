Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley was on his minor-league rehab assignment this week when he felt shoulder pain. The team sent him in for some tests on Tuesday to ensure it was nothing serious.

Manager Dusty Baker chalked it up to general soreness from Brantley and didn't consider the situation an injury setback. But the team stated on Friday that they would shut Brantley down indefinitely.

Danielle Lerner @danielle_lerner Dusty Baker said Michael Brantley has inflammation in his surgically repaired shoulder and the Astros are shutting him down for an indefinite period. Dusty Baker said Michael Brantley has inflammation in his surgically repaired shoulder and the Astros are shutting him down for an indefinite period.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brantley has been rehabbing from shoulder surgery he underwent in August. The setback should cause concern for fans as he only appeared in 64 games for the Astros last season.

This is the last thing fans want to hear. The team has already struggled out of the gate, missing star players. Jose Altuve has yet to debut as he's nursing a fractured thumb.

"Can't trust a word this organization says about injuries" one fan tweeted.

Royden Ogletree @roydenogletree Danielle Lerner @danielle_lerner Dusty Baker said Michael Brantley has inflammation in his surgically repaired shoulder and the Astros are shutting him down for an indefinite period. Dusty Baker said Michael Brantley has inflammation in his surgically repaired shoulder and the Astros are shutting him down for an indefinite period. Can’t trust a word this organization says about injuries twitter.com/danielle_lerne… Can’t trust a word this organization says about injuries twitter.com/danielle_lerne…

"What a joke lmao" another fan tweeted.

Rational Astros Guy @LASTrosfanguy Danielle Lerner @danielle_lerner Dusty Baker said Michael Brantley has inflammation in his surgically repaired shoulder and the Astros are shutting him down for an indefinite period. Dusty Baker said Michael Brantley has inflammation in his surgically repaired shoulder and the Astros are shutting him down for an indefinite period. What a joke lmao twitter.com/danielle_lerne… What a joke lmao twitter.com/danielle_lerne…

Tay ⚾️🏆 @10thInningTay Danielle Lerner @danielle_lerner Dusty Baker said Michael Brantley has inflammation in his surgically repaired shoulder and the Astros are shutting him down for an indefinite period. Dusty Baker said Michael Brantley has inflammation in his surgically repaired shoulder and the Astros are shutting him down for an indefinite period. I’m sick. twitter.com/danielle_lerne… I’m sick. twitter.com/danielle_lerne…

Christian @Chri2tian_Angel Danielle Lerner @danielle_lerner Dusty Baker said Michael Brantley has inflammation in his surgically repaired shoulder and the Astros are shutting him down for an indefinite period. Dusty Baker said Michael Brantley has inflammation in his surgically repaired shoulder and the Astros are shutting him down for an indefinite period. You’re joking… twitter.com/danielle_lerne… You’re joking… twitter.com/danielle_lerne…

Houston Astros fans are devastated to hear Michael Brantley is being shut down indefinitely. The team was preparing for his return next week.

Hopefully, Brantley isn't dealing with any more complications than shoulder inflammation. When healthy, he's a great left fielder that poses big power at the plate.

The latest Michael Brantley news is not great for the Houston Astros

Houston Astros v Texas Rangers

Michael Brantley hasn't been in the Houston Astros lineup since June 26 last year. He had season-ending labrum surgery, causing him to be a spectator in the Astros' recent World Series hunt last season.

After the season ended, Brantley became a free agent. The team decided to gamble and re-sign the injured outfielder on a one-year, $12 million deal. So far, that decision has not paid off.

Brantley's injury has put the team, and slugger Yordan Alvarez in a tough spot. The team was planning to split DH and left field between them, but that option is gone causing other players to step up.

Houston is also dealing with another injury in the outfield, and that is to Chas McCormick. He's been on the IL for the last month but has recently been activated. Since being activated, he's again experienced some back issues taking him out of the lineup.

Injuries have plagued this team to start the season. It's why they haven't looked like their typical dominant selves. Hopefully, Atluve's return can spark some life back into this lineup. The Astros have looked like they've been going through the motions lately.

Poll : 0 votes