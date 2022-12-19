The Houston Astros have retained another piece of their 2022 championship winning team. Outfielder Michael Brantley has signed a one-year, $12 million deal. Brantley will return for his fifth season with the Astros. Houston is looking to win their third World Series in six seasons and become the first MLB team to repeat since the 1999-2000 New York Yankees.

The move will give the Astros a veteran hitter who has produced big numbers throughout his career. Although Brantley missed the second half of the season due to injury, he played a vital role in guiding the Astros to their second-ever World Series championship.

The 35-year-old will most likely fill in as a DH or play in the outfield. He will offer the Astros a left-handed hitter who is capable of batting anywhere in the lineup. Houston Astros fans were buzzing at the idea of hanging on to one of the league's most underrated hitters.

Otto R Melendez @Ottorene98 @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic @ByRobertMurray The Astros now have the best lineup in the MLB with the best starting rotation in the history of baseball @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic @ByRobertMurray The Astros now have the best lineup in the MLB with the best starting rotation in the history of baseball

Michael Brantley previously made a name for himself with the Cleveland Indians (now the Cleveland Guardians). He spent 10 seasons with Cleveland and played in 1,051 games. During that spell, he amassed 87 home runs and 528 RBIs.

Known predominantly for his offensive ability, Brantley has produced big numbers throughout his career. He has batted around the .300 mark for the majority of his career and is also able to hit with power.

During his 14-year career in the majors, Michael Brantley has a .298/.356/.439 slash line. He has appeared in 1,430 MLB games and recorded 127 home runs and 713 RBIs.

Perhaps, the most noteworthy indication of his talent is his consistent batting average. Brantley has batted .300 or over in seven of his 14 seasons in the majors. He has batted .280 or over in 11 of those seasons. He remains one of the most consistent hitters in the Astros lineup and will be welcomed back with open arms.

Michael Brantley of the Houston Astros runs to first base after hitting a double at Minute Maid Park

Team manager Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros are building a dynasty down in Texas. The Astros have reached six straight American League Championship Series. They have appeared in four of the last six World Series.

Houston finished the 2022 regular season with an AL-best 106 wins. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51) finished the year with a better record.

With the majority of their core returning, the Astros will, once again, be the team to beat in 2023. While other teams have spent big this offseason, Houston's greatest strength has been their ability to hold on to and retain their talent.

