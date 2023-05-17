Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve has been battling to get healthy enough to return for the 2023 MLB season. He's been on the IL since spring training with a fractured thumb that occurred at the World Baseball Classic.

His initial timetable to return was June to July, but he's crushed that mark. It's reported that Altuve has ended his rehab stint in the minors and will work out with the Astros on Thursday. Fans could see him in the lineup as early as Friday, depending on how the workout goes.

The news couldn't come at a better time. Houston has clawed their way back into the division after a poor start. Things are starting to click and should even more when Altuve is in the lineup.

He brings so much to the team that they were a bit shaken to start the season. He's arguably one of the best leadoff hitters in the league, and his range at second base is incredible.

"Y'all are so done! 'Tuve revenge season incoming..." one fan tweeted.

"The best second baseman in the league, comes back to his throne," tweeted another fan.

Houston Astros fans couldn't be happier to see that Jose Altuve is nearly ready to go. He should be a sparkplug for the team after he's activated.

It will likely take Altuve some time to regain his rhythm when facing big-league pitching. But once he does, watch out. He's got some lost time to make up for this season.

Jose Altuve should be the sparkplug the Houston Astros need

Houston Astros v Tampa Bay Rays

The Houston Astros struggled out of the gate this season but have turned it around. They're 23-19 going into Wednesday, which is good for second place in the American League West. Houston is just three games behind the division-leading Texas Rangers.

The Astros start a weekend series against the Oakland Athletics on Friday. That seems like a great place to ease Altuve into the lineup. He won't be pressing as if he was playing a team like the Tampa Bay Rays.

The eight-time All-Star slashed .300/.387/.533 with 28 home runs and 18 stolen bases last season. Look for that stolen base number to go up with the new bases and limited pick-off attempts.

For a competitor that has missed 42 games this season already, look for Jose Altuve to go nuclear in his return.

