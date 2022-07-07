"Classic Dusty. Imagine how many wins he would have if he were good at his job"- Houston Astros fans enraged after loss to Kansas City Royals

The Houston Astros' win streak was snapped after they lost to the struggling KC Royals 7-4. Signs of an upset were visible in the first two games as the team had to rally from behind in both games.

The Houston Astros went down early again like they did in their first two games. With the Kansas City Royals up 5-1 in the fourth, Astros fans would have raised their expectations of another comeback. Kyle Tucker and Jake Meyers got RBI's and Aledmys Diaz also got a solo homer. With the score at 5-4, the hopes of another comeback victory ended when the KC Royals scored two more runs in the top of the 9th.

The Kansas City Royals are having a dismal season. They are last in their division with just 29 wins. Astros fans expected their red-hot team to sweep KC with ease. However, they were clearly disappointed with starting Mauricio Dubon in the leadoff spot where he went 0-5 on the night.

super @SubToNotSuper @astros what the hell were yall thinking putting dubon as lead off @astros what the hell were yall thinking putting dubon as lead off

Astros manager Dusty Baker came under heavy criticism for how he managed the game in key spots, especially not pinch hitting with Jose Atulve or Yuli Gurriel.

johnathon lee @Johnathonlee @KrisLegend16 @astros Classic dusty. Imagine how many wins he would have if he were good at his job @KrisLegend16 @astros Classic dusty. Imagine how many wins he would have if he were good at his job

Houston Astros pitching struggles against the KC Royals

Cristian Javier of the Houston Astros pitches in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals.

Coming into the series, the Astros pitching staff were some of the best in the league. They were dominant over the highly rated batting lineups of the two New York teams and even the LA Angels.

The Kansas City Royals batters had no such trouble against the Astros.

Robert Fullmer-Zapp 🇺🇸🇺🇸 @rgfullmer @astros Our starting pitching was lights out against the two NY teams but gets hammered by KC. Baseball can truly be a funny sport sometimes! @astros Our starting pitching was lights out against the two NY teams but gets hammered by KC. Baseball can truly be a funny sport sometimes!

Astros pitching have had poor starts in all three games that have led to the team being in tough situations. On the third time of asking, the batters could not pull them out of the hole

Donald "Ducky" Howe @HoweToDuck @astros Pitching put the team in another hole that couldn’t be dug out of this time. Also Dubon is a dud. @astros Pitching put the team in another hole that couldn’t be dug out of this time. Also Dubon is a dud.

The Royals have more than five runs in all three games with no starting pitcher troubling them. In the last game of the series, the Astros will have their ace pitcher, Justin Verlander, on the mound and it would be interesting to see if he can contain the Royals.

DavidMorant @DavidMorant48



Verlander prolly gonna get bombed tomorrow too, at this rate.



SMH @astros The Royals have scored 6, 7 and 7 runs in these 3 games.Verlander prolly gonna get bombed tomorrow too, at this rate.SMH @astros The Royals have scored 6, 7 and 7 runs in these 3 games.Verlander prolly gonna get bombed tomorrow too, at this rate.SMH

Unlike other games in the series, the Astros' bats were also mostly kept quiet by the KC Royals pitching, with the top four batters going 1 for 16 on the night.

DavidMorant @DavidMorant48 @Brandon681018 @astros Dubon, Pena, Alvarez and Bregman were a combined 1 for 16 tonight. @Brandon681018 @astros Dubon, Pena, Alvarez and Bregman were a combined 1 for 16 tonight.

While some fans realize that upsets can happen anytime in baseball, they are fully behind the team, backing them to win the last game of the series.

Joseph @TacoLife88 It's OK @astros . Cant win every game. Give JV some run support tomorrow and let's take this series from KC @Royals . I ain't accepting a series split with the second to last team in the AL It's OK @astros. Cant win every game. Give JV some run support tomorrow and let's take this series from KC @Royals. I ain't accepting a series split with the second to last team in the AL

The Houston Astros are having a great season, and manager Dusty Baker has led them admirably. The loss to the KC Royals should not dent their morale too much. At full strength, they are one of the hardest teams to beat and will be looking to make a deep run in the playoffs.

