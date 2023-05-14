The Houston Astros split the first two games of the three-game series against the Chicago White Sox. Heading into Sunday, they needed a win to clinch the series, and that's exactly what they did.

They won the game, 4-3, largely thanks to outfielder Chas McCormick. With Hosuton up one run in the ninth inning, Tim Anderson smoked a ball to the gap in right-center field. McCormick got a good jump on the ball and left his feet to secure the catch, ending the game.

Houston Astros @astros Winning in the WINdy City. Winning in the WINdy City. https://t.co/RlCfXt5l3v

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The win improves Houston's record to 21-19, and now move into second place in the American Leagues West. They're now 3.5 games out of first place behind the Texas Rangers.

The series win was exactly what the team needed. They've started putting the pieces together and playing better baseball lately. They look much better than the team that started off the season.

"Man, what a catch to end the game," one fan tweeted.

"Back-to-back series wins!" tweeted another fan.

Houston Astros fans can't get over Chas McCormick's catch to win the game. It was a windy day, even for Chicago standards. The ball had to be tough to track down.

This could be the start of Houston starting to turn around their season. They're preparing for the return of Jose Altuve, who's on his rehab assignment in the minors.

Is Jose Altuve enough to push this Houston Astros team over the hump?

Houston Astros v Tampa Bay Rays

It was unfortunate when Altuve fractured his thumb in the World Baseball Classic. He's a core member of the Houston Astros, and fans could see the team struggling without his presence in the lineup.

Altuve impressed the team before he made his trip to the minors. He took some swings with the team before meeting with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. Hitting coach Alex Cintron mentioned it was some of the best swings he had seen Altuve take.

Altuve's return would take the pressure off of other players bats, like Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman. Bregman has been pressing for much of the season. He's hitting .203 this season.

The team hasn't given a return date for Altuve, but he'll be with the team relatively soon. MLB players can only be on a minor league assignment for 20 days until they're reacquired back on the roster. Altuve will be back in the lineup in a matter of weeks.

Poll : 0 votes