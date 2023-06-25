The Houston Astros were looking to even the series after losing Friday night to Los Angeles. Despite the Dodgers getting an early 3-0 lead in the first inning, Houston managed to claw their way back.
Houston took a four-run lead into the seventh inning, but that would be short-lived. Los Angeles put up two runs in the seventh inning and three in the eighth to take the lead. The Dodgers went on to win the game 8-7.
It was a frustrating loss for the Astros. Pitching was all over the place, and while they scored runs, Houston left too many men on base. They left seven runners on base and went 4-11 with runners in scoring position.
Relief pitcher Ryan Stanek was called for a balk in the eighth inning that let the go-ahead run score. After arguing with the home plate umpire, he was quickly ejected along with manager Dusty Baker who followed Stanek.
"The 100 loss teams had more fight in them than this team. It's a will thing not a skill thing" one fan tweeted.
"Worst loss of the season" another fan tweeted.
Houston Astros fans are nearly at their breaking point. Despite being in second place in the American League West, they are a shadow of the team they were last year.
Fans want to find some consistency in this team. They cannot seem to put all the pieces together like they have been able to in the last few seasons.
Are the Houston Astros still the most feared team in Texas?
While the Houston Astros have hit patches of inconsistency, the Texas Rangers have not. The Rangers hold a 47-29 record and a 6.5 game on the Astros, even while missing their ace Jacob deGrom. He won't be available for the rest of the season as he underwent Tommy John surgery earlier this month.
The Rangers have an elite starting rotation and a core of players who have a never give up attitude.
The Astros must rework their game plan, especially their bullpen management, if they plan to overtake Texas in the division. No team can expect to win many games when their bullpen gives up five runs late.