The Houston Astros were looking to even the series after losing Friday night to Los Angeles. Despite the Dodgers getting an early 3-0 lead in the first inning, Houston managed to claw their way back.

Houston took a four-run lead into the seventh inning, but that would be short-lived. Los Angeles put up two runs in the seventh inning and three in the eighth to take the lead. The Dodgers went on to win the game 8-7.

Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13 Astros were leading 7-3 after the 6th.



The bullpen blew it tonight. Maton and Abreu specifically.



Then the umpires called a fake balk on Stanek.



Houston lost but I guess Manfred won, which was always his plan. Astros were leading 7-3 after the 6th. The bullpen blew it tonight. Maton and Abreu specifically.Then the umpires called a fake balk on Stanek.Houston lost but I guess Manfred won, which was always his plan.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It was a frustrating loss for the Astros. Pitching was all over the place, and while they scored runs, Houston left too many men on base. They left seven runners on base and went 4-11 with runners in scoring position.

Relief pitcher Ryan Stanek was called for a balk in the eighth inning that let the go-ahead run score. After arguing with the home plate umpire, he was quickly ejected along with manager Dusty Baker who followed Stanek.

"The 100 loss teams had more fight in them than this team. It's a will thing not a skill thing" one fan tweeted.

Godible @GOTHAMHD_ @michaelschwab13 The 100 loss teams had more fight in them than this team. It’s a will thing not a skill thing @michaelschwab13 The 100 loss teams had more fight in them than this team. It’s a will thing not a skill thing

"Worst loss of the season" another fan tweeted.

Josh Allen Rocks @HugeBillsFan @michaelschwab13 The zone was laughable, the umps were atrocious. Also, when Abreu approaches 28 pitches after 3 walks, you need to yank him. @michaelschwab13 The zone was laughable, the umps were atrocious. Also, when Abreu approaches 28 pitches after 3 walks, you need to yank him.

Patrick⚾️🚀🎾⚽️🏁 @PDean2017 @michaelschwab13 This bullpen has absolutely imploded this season. Abreu needs to go down, Maton needs to go at the deadline, and Stanek is so inconsistent. This doesn’t even include Montero who also needs to be released and have his contract eaten. Just bad performance all the way around @michaelschwab13 This bullpen has absolutely imploded this season. Abreu needs to go down, Maton needs to go at the deadline, and Stanek is so inconsistent. This doesn’t even include Montero who also needs to be released and have his contract eaten. Just bad performance all the way around

Houston Astros fans are nearly at their breaking point. Despite being in second place in the American League West, they are a shadow of the team they were last year.

Rob Amason @rob_amason @michaelschwab13 We shouldn't have been in a position where the balk mattered. @michaelschwab13 We shouldn't have been in a position where the balk mattered.

Stephen Martin @MudDogsH2O @michaelschwab13 Balk by Stanek wouldn’t matter if Abreu doesn’t walk 3 straight @michaelschwab13 Balk by Stanek wouldn’t matter if Abreu doesn’t walk 3 straight

NOBODY believes you @281str09 @michaelschwab13 this bp just imploded. Maton and Abreu have both sucked. This team seems tofind a way to lose one way or another. Also, Abreu still sucks @michaelschwab13 this bp just imploded. Maton and Abreu have both sucked. This team seems tofind a way to lose one way or another. Also, Abreu still sucks

Keenan Jackson @slickkmoneytx @michaelschwab13 Either the starters stink it up or the bullpen blows it or the offense can't hit. No consistency. @michaelschwab13 Either the starters stink it up or the bullpen blows it or the offense can't hit. No consistency.

Fans want to find some consistency in this team. They cannot seem to put all the pieces together like they have been able to in the last few seasons.

Are the Houston Astros still the most feared team in Texas?

Houston Astros v Los Angeles Dodgers

While the Houston Astros have hit patches of inconsistency, the Texas Rangers have not. The Rangers hold a 47-29 record and a 6.5 game on the Astros, even while missing their ace Jacob deGrom. He won't be available for the rest of the season as he underwent Tommy John surgery earlier this month.

The Rangers have an elite starting rotation and a core of players who have a never give up attitude.

The Astros must rework their game plan, especially their bullpen management, if they plan to overtake Texas in the division. No team can expect to win many games when their bullpen gives up five runs late.

Poll : 0 votes