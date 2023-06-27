Houston Astros relief pitcher Rafael Montero has struggled in his past few outings. In his past three appearances, he has given up a combined nine runs over the course of 2.2 innings pitched.

Despite this, manager Dusty Baker is sticking with the hard-throwing righty. He believes that even though Montero has been getting touched up lately, he's throwing the ball too good to keep off the mound.

Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13



On the Dusty Baker on the recent struggle with Rafael Montero: "I'm trying to stick with Montero. He's throwing lights out, but he just keeps getting hit.. He's throwing the ball too good to keep getting hit like this."

Montero's recent struggles has ballooned his ERA to 7.76 and WHIP to 1.82. Very few relief pitchers in the league have an ERA and WHIP that high. This isn't great for the sixth-highest-paid active reliever in the game right now.

Baker is hoping Montero can get out of his slump, but the fanbase isn't holding onto hope. They've lost nearly all confidence in the team with Montero out there in a high-leverage situation.

"This is actually insane, how can Dusty say all this. Everyone should look forward to seeing Montero close the game tonight" one fan tweeted.

Zach Huggins @ZachHuggins97 Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13



This is actually insane, how can Dusty say all this. Everyone should look forward to seeing Montero close the game tonight

"Window is closed" another fan tweeted.

CubanMissile🚀 @CubanMissile007 Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13



Window is Closed

Ruby’s Takes @RubyTakes #Ready2Reign twitter.com/michaelschwab1… Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13



I'm sorry. In what world is Dusty Baker currently living in. My 3 year old cousin would manage this decision better #Astros

Ryan Bokros (blue check vurrfied saved my $8) @ryanbokros

These are the things that make him loved in the clubhouse but make fans and front offices question him. Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13



Hold on, what? Another Dusty-ism that makes you scratch your head.These are the things that make him loved in the clubhouse but make fans and front offices question him.

This was the last thing that Houston Astros fans wanted to hear. They want Dusty Baker to give Rafael Montero a break, and allow him to clear his head. He's not the same pitcher they signed to a three-year deal last offseason.

AdamInHTownTX (Not a Biologist) @AdamInHTownTX @michaelschwab13 @SportsMT Sorry, but Dusty needs to go if the Astros are serious about making the playoffs this season never mind competing for a World Series. @michaelschwab13 @SportsMT Sorry, but Dusty needs to go if the Astros are serious about making the playoffs this season never mind competing for a World Series.

Junior Valentine Sucks @RedneckAstros @michaelschwab13 @SportsMT I would send him down for a bit and start using Martinez more, he has been good and is a long reliever that can be utilized more while montero can get his grove back in triple a by getting in more throwing. It seems like when one reliever does bad it brings down the rest of them. @michaelschwab13 @SportsMT I would send him down for a bit and start using Martinez more, he has been good and is a long reliever that can be utilized more while montero can get his grove back in triple a by getting in more throwing. It seems like when one reliever does bad it brings down the rest of them.

Saito @saitouzmaki @michaelschwab13 @SportsMT How is Montero throwing lights out with a 7+ ERA? @michaelschwab13 @SportsMT How is Montero throwing lights out with a 7+ ERA?

Mad_Mac🤘🏆🏆🌊💨 @AllBlue_72 @michaelschwab13 @SportsMT Sure. Right. Just a big season long misunderstanding. Right. "If we could just have a 6 run lead, everything would be fine!" Probably. No lead has been safe all season. 3? Nope 4? Nada 5? 🤣 Good luck. It must be another dusty "feeling". Cuz those work so well @michaelschwab13 @SportsMT Sure. Right. Just a big season long misunderstanding. Right. "If we could just have a 6 run lead, everything would be fine!" Probably. No lead has been safe all season. 3? Nope 4? Nada 5? 🤣 Good luck. It must be another dusty "feeling". Cuz those work so well

Some fans are wondering if he's tipping his pitches. That would be an explanation for his sudden meltdown.

Houston Astros need Rafael Montero to be dominant again

If the Houston Astros keep Rafael Montero rested in the bullpen, they run the risk of overusing other arms. They have a great backend of the bullpen with guys like Hector Nerris, Phil Maton and Ryan Pressly, and need to keep them rested for high-leverage situations.

Montero's numbers from last year to this year are nearly incomparable. In 2022, he threw 68.1 innings, compiling a 2.37 ERA with 73 strikeouts. This season, he's thrown 31.1 innings, compiling a 7.76 ERA with 36 strikeouts.

Given the team's starting rotation isn't as star-studded as it has been, Houston needs a strong bullpen presence. It can't rely on the starting rotation giving the team a quality start every game.

Montero doesn't have any minor-league options left, which is a reason Baker is committed to him this season. Houston has put itself in a tough position with the reliever signed until after the 2025 season. Montero desperatley needs to find his groove fast.

