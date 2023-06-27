Houston Astros relief pitcher Rafael Montero has struggled in his past few outings. In his past three appearances, he has given up a combined nine runs over the course of 2.2 innings pitched.
Despite this, manager Dusty Baker is sticking with the hard-throwing righty. He believes that even though Montero has been getting touched up lately, he's throwing the ball too good to keep off the mound.
Montero's recent struggles has ballooned his ERA to 7.76 and WHIP to 1.82. Very few relief pitchers in the league have an ERA and WHIP that high. This isn't great for the sixth-highest-paid active reliever in the game right now.
Baker is hoping Montero can get out of his slump, but the fanbase isn't holding onto hope. They've lost nearly all confidence in the team with Montero out there in a high-leverage situation.
"This is actually insane, how can Dusty say all this. Everyone should look forward to seeing Montero close the game tonight" one fan tweeted.
"Window is closed" another fan tweeted.
This was the last thing that Houston Astros fans wanted to hear. They want Dusty Baker to give Rafael Montero a break, and allow him to clear his head. He's not the same pitcher they signed to a three-year deal last offseason.
Some fans are wondering if he's tipping his pitches. That would be an explanation for his sudden meltdown.
Houston Astros need Rafael Montero to be dominant again
If the Houston Astros keep Rafael Montero rested in the bullpen, they run the risk of overusing other arms. They have a great backend of the bullpen with guys like Hector Nerris, Phil Maton and Ryan Pressly, and need to keep them rested for high-leverage situations.
Montero's numbers from last year to this year are nearly incomparable. In 2022, he threw 68.1 innings, compiling a 2.37 ERA with 73 strikeouts. This season, he's thrown 31.1 innings, compiling a 7.76 ERA with 36 strikeouts.
Given the team's starting rotation isn't as star-studded as it has been, Houston needs a strong bullpen presence. It can't rely on the starting rotation giving the team a quality start every game.
Montero doesn't have any minor-league options left, which is a reason Baker is committed to him this season. Houston has put itself in a tough position with the reliever signed until after the 2025 season. Montero desperatley needs to find his groove fast.