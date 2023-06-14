Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. will miss the remainder of the season after he underwent flexor tendon surgery. The surgery also removed a spur in his forearm.

McCullers Jr. originally injured his flexor tendon in the 2021 American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox. He reaggravated the injury in February while throwing a bullpen to prepare for the season.

McCullers Jr. didn't appear in a game this season. While nursing his injury from the 2021 postseason, he missed the start of the 2022 season. Last year, he only appeared in eight games.

This is a huge blow to a team with a starting pitcher already on the IL for the season in Luis Garcia. Garcia underwent Tommy John surgery at the end of May. Houston will now be without two starters for the remainder of the 2023 season.

"It's time to cut ties and move on," one fan tweeted.

"There it is. Not surprising, but still disappointing," another fan tweeted.

Houston Astros fans are growing tired of Lance McCullers Jr. frequenting the IL. They want a pitcher that's going to be dependable.

Fans believe that with this injury, the team will surely get some starting pitching help at the trade deadline. With the names floating around, the Astros could get a big-time arm at the deadline.

The Houston Astros could have used Lance McCullers Jr. this season

Baltimore Orioles v Houston Astros

Last season, the Houston Astros' pitching staff carried them all season long. The starting pitching rotation was nearly unstoppable, with Justin Verlander leading the group. Last year, the Astros had a 2.29 team ERA, ranking them second in the league. Only the Tampa Bay Rays had a better team ERA at an astonishing 1.23.

This season, they no longer have Verlander, as he walked away in free agency to sign with the New York Mets. This made Framber Valdez the team's new ace this season.

Valdez soon might be the only starting pitcher left in the rotation. Lance McCullers Jr. was officially shut down for the season and Jose Urquidy was placed on the 15-day IL.

Houston could have desperately used McCullers Jr. this season. Now they're scrambling to find arms to give the team quality starts.

It will be interesting to see what the Astros do at the trade deadline. Do they go after a top-rated arm or will they try to piece this together internally?

