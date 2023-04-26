On Tuesday night at Tropicana Field, the Houston Astros defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 5-0, thanks to a sterling performance from pitcher Luis Garcia. This loss ended the Rays' impressive streak of 14 consecutive home victories to open the 2023 season.

Garcia pitched six shutout innings, allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out seven, marking his second consecutive scoreless outing.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Rays lose to the Astros 5-0



It's their first loss at home this season. It's April 25 Rays lose to the Astros 5-0It's their first loss at home this season. It's April 25 https://t.co/GRJ1zeq0Ot

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The defending 2022 World Series champions, the Houston Astros, are starting to find their form after a slow start to the season. With this victory, they improved their record to 13-11.

Astros fans were quick to mock the Rays' supporters with the classic "you finally played a real team" taunt, despite Tampa Bay winning 8-3 in the series opener on Monday.

Allyson @ally_chavez12 @astros @AirNatlGuard All fun and games until you play with the big dogs @astros @AirNatlGuard All fun and games until you play with the big dogs

2x World Series Champion Doug Dimmadome @jalex_819

MY CLIENT THE HOUSTON ASTROS CONQUERED THE STREAK

MY CLIENT THE HOUSTON ASTROS CONQUERED THE STREAK



MY CLIENT

THE HOUSTON ASTROS

CONQUERED

THE TAMPA BAT RAYS UNDEFEATED STREAK AT TROPICANA FIELD @astros MY CLIENT THE HOUSTON ASTROS CONQUERED THE STREAKMY CLIENT THE HOUSTON ASTROS CONQUERED THE STREAKMY CLIENT THE HOUSTON ASTROS CONQUERED THE STREAKMY CLIENTTHE HOUSTON ASTROSCONQUEREDTHE TAMPA BAT RAYS UNDEFEATED STREAK AT TROPICANA FIELD @astros MY CLIENT THE HOUSTON ASTROS CONQUERED THE STREAKMY CLIENT THE HOUSTON ASTROS CONQUERED THE STREAK MY CLIENT THE HOUSTON ASTROS CONQUERED THE STREAKMY CLIENT THE HOUSTON ASTROS CONQUERED THE TAMPA BAT RAYS UNDEFEATED STREAK AT TROPICANA FIELD https://t.co/p0aymP0ueN

Davis Caruthers @DavisCaruthers @astros

you know the rays lost there fraud streak 🤣 @AirNatlGuard They finally played real team and what doyou know the rays lost there fraud streak 🤣 @astros @AirNatlGuard They finally played real team and what do you know the rays lost there fraud streak 🤣

The Rays' impressive start to the season had seen them claim 14 consecutive victories at Tropicana Field, the second-longest home win streak to start a season in MLB history. They were closing in on the all-time record of 15 straight home wins to start a season, set by the 1907 New York Giants, before the Astros' victory on Tuesday.

For the second consecutive game, the Rays failed to hit a home run, although they still hold the best record in the major leagues at 20-4.

Flako @TheGMan1202 @TalkinBaseball_ Exposed by a real team, how unfortunate @TalkinBaseball_ Exposed by a real team, how unfortunate

What makes the Astros' victory even more impressive is that they achieved it without some of their key players in the lineup. Among the team's big hitters in Tuesday's contest were under-the-radar threats in Corey Julks, Mauricio Dubon, and Jake Meyers.

Practical_Trust🏆🏆 @practical_trust @astros @AirNatlGuard I really like you guys a whole heck of a lot. @astros @AirNatlGuard I really like you guys a whole heck of a lot.

While the defeat was disappointing for the Rays, it was highly doubtful that the team would go 81-0 at Tropicana Field. Rays fans took their first loss of the season after winning 13 straight in stride, and they seem to be taking their first home defeat in the same manner.

With the Baltimore Orioles also losing to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, Tampa Bay still has a 4.5 game lead in the ultra-competitive American League East.

zach 🏴‍☠️ @zachbuxx @RaysBaseball (we’ve played 24 games, it doesnt matter) @budweiserusa OMG WHAT ARE WE GONNA DO ITS OUR 4TH LOSS OF THE SEASON(we’ve played 24 games, it doesnt matter) @RaysBaseball @budweiserusa OMG WHAT ARE WE GONNA DO ITS OUR 4TH LOSS OF THE SEASON 😰😰 (we’ve played 24 games, it doesnt matter)

Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays play series finale Wednesday

Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros bits in the sixth inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays

The Astros and Rays play for the series win at 6:40 pm Wednesday night, as Hunter Brown starts for Houston against Tampa Bay's Calvin Faucher.

Poll : 0 votes