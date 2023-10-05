Even by his sky-high standards, 2022 was an outstanding year for Justin Verlander. Not only did the ace record a league-best ERA of 1.75, lead the AL in wins, and win a World Series with the Houston Astros, he did so as a thirty-nine year old.

While many in Houston were shocked to hear that the beloved pitcher would be leaving town, the confusion faded when fans saw the offer under discussion. The New York Mets offered to pay Verlander a record-setting $86 million over two seasons.

However, his time with the Mets did not go well. After the team knew it would fall short of the playoffs, they dealt Justin Verlander back to the Astros. Ahead of the team's debut in their seventh straigth postseason, the Astros announced that Verlander would once again be on the mound for Game 1 of Saturday's ALDS.

"Justin Verlander will start Game 1 of the ALDS. Framber Valdez goes Game 2." - Julia Morales

Astros field reporter Julia Morales broke the news that Verlander would be getting the ball in his team's first game of the 2023 postseason, set to take place against the Minnesota Twins. Morales also confirmed that leftie Framber Valdez would be on the mound for Game 2.

Fans were evidently very excited to have Verlander back in the mix. Last year, Verlander started two games in the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, pitching ten innings, going 1-0, and recording an ERA of 5.40 as the Astros won in six.

Valdez has also had a characteristically strong season. His ERA is up to 3.45, but Valdez showed immense stamina this season, pitching 198 innings and posting a pair of complete game shutouts. The best-of-five ALDS between the Astros and the Twins is set to get underway at 3:45 pm local time on Saturday.

Justin Verlander will be chasing his third World Series in six years

For months, it appeared as though Justin Verlander's career would die with the New York Mets. However, his return to Houston has reinvigorated fans, and has also likely given the forty-year old a new lease on his career.

Undoubtedly, Verlander will be looked to for leadership, strength and guidance during his team's playoff run. While Max Scherzer waits for the green light to take to the field for the Texas Rangers, Verlander is ready, and will be doing all he can to return to glory one more time.