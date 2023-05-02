Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia departed after just eight pitches due to right elbow discomfort, casting a massive pall over the team's 7-3 victory against the San Francisco Giants on Monday night.

The departure came with very little warning, as there had been no previous word regarding Garcia's arm feeling wonky. He had been on a streak of 13 consecutive scoreless innings over his past two starts heading into Monday's game versus the Giants.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Luis Garcia leaves the game after only 8 pitches Luis Garcia leaves the game after only 8 pitches https://t.co/1DYhfrQbrT

Brian McTaggart @brianmctaggart Luis Garcia left the game with right elbow discomfort. Luis Garcia left the game with right elbow discomfort.

The news of Luis Garcia's sudden injury, and the nature of its description, set off a red alert among Houston Astros fans. A good deal of pitchers that have experienced elbow discomfort have found themselves undergoing Tommy John surgery soon enough. While it's not an automatic progression from discomfort to having a ligament replacement procedure, it's not stopping many fans from jumping to the conclusion.

It didn't help that the Houston Astros' starting staff was already facing the prospect of being short-handed as Jose Urquidy was placed on the injured list just hours with right elbow discomfort. Urquidy was removed after 5-1/3 innings in Houston's Sunday night win against the Philadelphia Phillies.

In fact, it was the pitcher that the Astros called up to take Urquidy's spot on the roster, reliever Brandon Bielak, that came on for Luis Garcia on Monday night. Bielak pitched four innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits and three walks while striking out six.

Gregory Pearsoll @GPJaysfan @TalkinBaseball_ And one day after Urquidy went down.. this is almost Jays 2012 bad on the injury front in starters going down. @TalkinBaseball_ And one day after Urquidy went down.. this is almost Jays 2012 bad on the injury front in starters going down.

Ray Soto @real_ray_soto @brianmctaggart Pitching depth is great, until you run out of it. We are struggling with injuries this year and it sucks. However we will find a way. @brianmctaggart Pitching depth is great, until you run out of it. We are struggling with injuries this year and it sucks. However we will find a way.

Several Astros fans are looking to lash out at MLB for the sudden injury epidemic hitting Houston's pitching staff. Whether it's the pitch clock making hurlers throw too fast, or making Garcia change his throwing motion, Space City supporters are looking for someone to blame.

Madmaddy @madmaddy2003 @brianmctaggart This is the MLB fault making him change his throwing motion @brianmctaggart This is the MLB fault making him change his throwing motion

Jill McKinnon @jill_net @brianmctaggart That damn pitch clock is going to lead to a plethora of pitchers’ injuries this season. @brianmctaggart That damn pitch clock is going to lead to a plethora of pitchers’ injuries this season.

With Urquidy already on the IL and Garcia appearing to be quite possibly on his way, Astros fans are already thinking ahead to what the team might do to shore up its suddenly very depleted starting staff.

But surely Madison Bumgarner and his 10.26 ERA couldn't possibly be the answer, could it?

Houston Astros could be in a real pinch if team loses Luis Garcia

Luis Garcia of the Houston Astros exits the game during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants

The Astros are down to just three proven starters if Garcia is lost to injury for an extended period. Without Urquidy and Garcia, it's down to Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier and Hunter Brown to keep the team afloat as the organization seeks at least one, if not two, starters to round out the rotation.

