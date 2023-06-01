Chicago White Sox pitcher Kenyan Middleton is still burning about the 2017 Houston Astros cheating scandal.

Middleton, a former Los Angeles Angels reliever-turned-journeyman who has pitched for four different teams over the last four years, made headlines a few weeks ago after striking out Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa.

Correa was part of the 2017 Astros team that won the World Series under suspicious circumstances in Middleton's rookie year with the Angels.

He told reporters after the May 3 game in which he whiffed Correa:

"I knew I was going to face Correa, and I don’t like him. So, it was kind of cool. I like that. I enjoyed that a lot. ... I mean, he’s a cheater."

“Those people changed some of my friends’ careers cheating, and they had no consequences.”



The topic came up during the "White Sox Talk Podcast." Kenyan Middleton still hasn't lost his grudge. He told reporter Chuck Garfien:

"Those people changed some of my friends' careers cheating, and they had no consequences."

To which, Houston Astros fans had their typical reaction – heavy eyerolling.

Of course, many Houston Astros fans pointed out how Kenyan Middleton is able to talk about their team being "cheaters" without a hint of irony.

Middleton was one of the players named by former Los Angeles Angels clubhouse man Brian Harkins in 2021 as one of the players Harkins supplied with "sticky stuff" in order to doctor the ball to deliver more effective pitches.

However, with the White Sox posting one of the worst records in MLB at 23-25, Kenyan Middleton probably didn't want to talk about the team that employs him. So, what better topic to reflect on than something that occurred six years ago?

While many Houston Astros have admitted to some shady dealings in 2017, it usually comes with the caveat that they were not the only team to be cheating.

Kenyan Middleton just not letting go of his grudge against the Houston Astros

Keynan Middleton of the Seattle Mariners reacts after striking out Myles Straw of the Houston Astros.

Middleton has long made a show out of pitching against Houston, or against former Astros players. All this while he has not been able to carve out all that much of a career for himself. In seven MLB seasons, he is 8-6 with a 3.71 ERA in 174 games. He is sporting a 1.45 ERA in 20 appearances with the White Sox this season after posting an ERA of 5.29 with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2022.

