Houston Astros fans react to their former All-Star Carlos Correa missing the playoffs for first time since 2016: "He went for money not greatness", "Now he can sit at home and watch us win the World Series"

Carlos Correa left the Houston Astros for the Minnesota Twins this offseason, a decision that likely did not pan out the way he hoped. The Twins were officially eliminated from playoff contention before October started, and the Houston Astros have the best record in the American League. The team's fortunes could not have gone any more differently in 2022.

Carlos Correa signed a multi-year deal with the Twins, but he does have the ability to opt-out of the deal this offseason. If he chooses to do so, the two-time All-Star will have no lack of suitors. If he wants to make it back to the postseason, it is likely he will be opting-out.

Michael Schwab, a reporter covering the Houston Astros, certainly expects that outcome.

Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13 FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX The Twins have been eliminated from playoff contention. The Twins have been eliminated from playoff contention. https://t.co/rFXSBipvbB This will be the first time since 2016 that Carlos Correa won’t be in the playoffs. I think it’s safe to say he’ll definitely be on a new team next year. twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu… This will be the first time since 2016 that Carlos Correa won’t be in the playoffs. I think it’s safe to say he’ll definitely be on a new team next year. twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu…

The Houston Astros fan base had an interesting reaction to this news. Many are still upset with Correa for taking his talents to a new team. Even those who are more understanding are still happy that their team did better than his new one.

Ethan Boxell @ethan_boxell @michaelschwab13 He made his decision and went after the money. Now he can sit at home and watch us win the World Series without him. @michaelschwab13 He made his decision and went after the money. Now he can sit at home and watch us win the World Series without him.

Things with Wings @travel4birds @michaelschwab13 I miss him but he made the decision to leave. He did what was best for his family. But no take backs. #JeremyPenaIsOurShortstopNow @michaelschwab13 I miss him but he made the decision to leave. He did what was best for his family. But no take backs. #JeremyPenaIsOurShortstopNow

The emergence of rookie shortstop Jermey Pena makes getting past Correa's departure much easier. He has only spent one year in the MLB, but Pena already seems to have all the tools needed to succeed.

Maiden Focus @MaidenFocus @michaelschwab13 Jeremy Pena has worked out great. No one can reload like the Astros. Best farm system in the game. Even Hunter Brown gets called up late, and immediately pitches like an ace. @michaelschwab13 Jeremy Pena has worked out great. No one can reload like the Astros. Best farm system in the game. Even Hunter Brown gets called up late, and immediately pitches like an ace.

Carlos Correa had been a winner every year of his career before heading to Minnesota. Adjusting to not playing meaningful games in October is certainly a big adjustment. How this offseason plays out will likely determine how he feels about leaving a perennial contender for a team that missed the postseason.

Eephus Tosser @EephusTosser



Since moving to Minnesota in 1961, the Twins have 25 playoff wins. @michaelschwab13 Carlos Correa has 45 playoff wins.Since moving to Minnesota in 1961, the Twins have 25 playoff wins. @michaelschwab13 Carlos Correa has 45 playoff wins.Since moving to Minnesota in 1961, the Twins have 25 playoff wins.

ThatAstrosFan @alanbp159 @michaelschwab13 He knows he shouldn't have left at that moment. @michaelschwab13 He knows he shouldn't have left at that moment.

Grillz @CGfades @michaelschwab13 "its my time" is now him on a beach somewhere. @michaelschwab13 "its my time" is now him on a beach somewhere.

His future in the MLB is entirely in his hands. It will be fascinating to see where Correa chooses to sign. Any team that is on the rise and in need of a shortstop is a potential landing spot. One of the prevailing theories is that he will end up with the Baltimore Orioles.

Rocket Sportz @RocketSportz @michaelschwab13 A few teams will be shopping. Baltimore could be q good fit for Correa @michaelschwab13 A few teams will be shopping. Baltimore could be q good fit for Correa

SweetMary @Mary462884001 @michaelschwab13 Oh well he should have stayed with the Astros. @michaelschwab13 Oh well he should have stayed with the Astros.

Carlos Correa should have his pick of destination if he chooses to become a free agent following the 2022 season.

After leaving the Houston Astros, Carlos Correa proved that he can be great on any team

Minnesota Twins v Kansas City Royals

While his team may not have won, Correa was still excellent this season. With a batting average of .287 and 21 homers, he proved he is still an offensive threat. His 5.1 WAR led the Twins this season, giving him a great argument for the team's most valuable player.

Carlos Correa will be missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016, and he will likely endeavor to never miss them again.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far