The Houston Astros found themselves at a deficit early in game four of the ALDS against the Minnesota Twins, until Michael Brantley came around. The Astros slugger was quick to demolish a ball for a solo home run, evening up what could be the deciding game of the series. The five-time All-Star has no shortage of MLB playoff experience, and that experience is paying off as it usually does for the Astros.

The Astros are the defending World Series champions, but Brantley was not with the team for last year's run. He was around the organization, but was unfortunetly injured and didn't play in the 2022 postseason. Now that he is back, he is making up for lost time as well as he can.

The Astros shared a video of the clutch hit to X, formerly known as Twitter.

It was only the second innning of the game, but things can spiral quickly when you are playing on the road. Michael Brantley brought things back to level, and hopefully prevented the Twins from generating too much momentum. Astros fans have been wanting to see this kind of play from Brantley for awhile now, so it is brilliant that he finally delivered.

The Minnesota Twins must have known that this game would not be ending with a score of 1-0. The Astros offense, led by Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez, is practically inevitable. So when they can add in offense from their depth, they become unstoppable.

Brantley played only 15 games in 2023, but he is now contributing when it matters most. For great teams like the Houston Astros, great performances like this from up and down the lineup can begin to feel normal. Thankfully, Michael Brantley is being given the respect he is due by the passionate fanbase.

The home run heavily impacted the tenor of this game and put the Astros back on neuteral footing with the Twins.

The Houston Astros need Michael Brantley to play at a high level all postseason

Assuming the Astros defeat the Twins and play the Texas Rangers in the American League Championship Series, they will need a lot of offense. To keep up with a team like that, they will need all the runs they can find.

Michael Brantley could very suddenly become an important part of the Houston Astros offense.