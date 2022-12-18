The Houston Astros are looking for outfield help. They are reportedly interested in three outfield free agents: Michael Brantley, Michael Conforto and Jurickson Profar.

The team has a question in the corner outfield, as Michael Brantley became a free agent following the 2022 season. While he's a five-time All-Star, he struggled last season while dealing with a shoulder injury that ended his season.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Brantley, Conforto and Profar are among players considered by Astros

Michael Conforto and Jurickson Profar are intriguing names the team is considering. Conforto sat out last season while also dealing with a shoulder injury. Profar, meanwhile, wasn't injured last season and closed out the year with a .243 batting average and 15 home runs.

Astros fans are happy with the list of outfielders the team is interested in. They'd love for Brantley to return, but Conforto or Profar would be great additions too.

"Things are starting to get interesting. Padres could use LHB's" one fan tweeted.

"Things are starting to get interesting. Padres could use LHB's" one fan tweeted.

"Astros plz" another fan tweeted.

"This isn't news. If you've been following along, you've heard all 3 of these names. They'll get a lefty to play some OF and DH. There's an outside chance that it could be Conforto or Brantley AND Profar. He would be a super UTIL Swiss Army knife."

"all i want this christmas is Brantley and Yuli back.. please Santa"

One fan mentioned the possibility of the team signing two outfielders, either in a combination of Conforto and Profar or Brantley and Profar.

"I've heard similar. They are named in the same order of the #Astros desires. Profar has considered some consideration as they like his low K% and high BB%, although Brantley is by far the favorite."

"PROFAR AS A BAD GUY???? YES PLEASE"

Houston Astros fans have different opinions on the list of outfielders. They all come with their own advantages and disadvantages. Signing Profar would likely be deemed the safest, as he's the only one on the list who didn't deal with a nagging injury last season.

Houston Astros are going to have tough time trying to repeat in 2023

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros - Game Six

The Houston Astros saw their biggest competitors get a lot better. With the New York Yankees re-signing Aaron Judge and adding Carlos Rodon, will Houston have enough to compete against them?

Well, signing Jose Abreu is a good start. He's a three-time All-Star who has been one of the most dominant forces at the plate in the past nine seasons. While starting off cold, he ended the year with a slash line of .304/.378/.446: a down year for himself but a career year for most other players in the league.

He's a future Hall of Famer who heats up with the environment he plays in. During his time with the Chicago White Sox, he would often struggle in the early months of the season with how cold it could get.

He doesn't have to worry about that in Houston, though. Abreu even has a retractable roof now, so look for him to make some noise in the early months of the season.

