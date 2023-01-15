The Houston Astros, like much of the league, are dealing with arbitration. They were able to avoid arbitration with All-Star pitcher Framber Valdez. The two sides agreed to a $6.8 million deal for next year. While they struck a deal with one top player, they're still trying to figure out a deal for another arb-eligible player.

The Astros and Kyle Tucker couldn't reach a deal in their arbitration talks. They offered Tucker $5 million, while Tucker asked for $7.5 million. This is quite the difference.

Michael Schwab



Astros said $5M, Tucker $7.5M Astros and Kyle Tucker are headed to arbitration, per @JonHeyman

The two sides can continue to negotiate, but if they can't come to an agreement, an arbitration hearing is scheduled for February. At the arbitration hearing, the arbiter will hear from both the team and the player and decide.

Astros fans didn't like hearing that the team couldn't reach an agreement with Tucker. He's a Gold Glove outfielder who has been getting better with each passing season.

"It's a joke. Tucker has proven himself. Pay him some real money on a lone contract. 20M per year for 6 years or something in that range," one fan explained.

Dave Howard: "It's a joke. Tucker has proven himself. Pay him some real money on a long contract. 20M per year for 6 years or something in that range."

"This is dumb. The Astros should be looking to PAY THIS MAN! Do it now before he becomes a FA," said another fan.

Charlie MacKenna: "Wish they would be talking long-term contract! King Tuck is a cornerstone along with Altuve, Bregman, Yordan and Peña"

RickRuss: "If we go to either of these cases, Crane failed by not hiring a GM."

Some fans are pointing out how much Tucker has meant to the Houston Astros. He's coming off a season where he stole 25 bases and hit 30 home runs. It was also a career-high in terms of RBIs for the outfielder, with 107.

Joey Fuentes: "we can all agree to give him the 7.5 right?? dude is worth 200 mil so let's give him what he wants for now"

Sheri: "Omg. For real, Crane? This is pocket change! Mack blew more on TCU than this!! Priorities, man, priorities."

Tucker is a fan favorite in Houston. He's been with the team for both of their recent World Series wins. Fans don't want to lose this guy.

Do the Houston Astros have enough to repeat?

World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Five

While the team saw Justin Verlander sign with the New York Mets, it hasn't been a terrible off-season for Houston. They were able to sign longtime Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu. He'll provide a power bat in the middle of the order for Houston. Expect a surging season from Abreu now that he doesn't have to worry about the chilly weather in Chicago to start the season.

Houston were also able to re-sign outfielder Michael Brantley. Brantley only played in 64 games last season as he had shoulder surgery. A healthy Michael Brantley will do wonders for this team.

The Houston Astros didn't add much this off-season, but they didn't need to. They have a team full of contributors. It'll be interesting to see if the Houston Astros can repeat next season.

