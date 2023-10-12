In a clash between the Houston Astros and the Minnesota Twins during Game 3 of the ALDS, emotions ran high as Twins fans took the opportunity to voice their disapproval of Astros second baseman Jose Altuve. The resounding chants of "cheater" echoed through the stadium, a recurring theme for the Astros since the revelation of their sign-stealing scandal in 2017.

The Astros’ cheating scandal, centered around a sign-stealing scheme during their 2017 championship season, cast a shadow over their achievements. The fallout led to the firing of manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow, along with hefty fines and draft pick penalties for the team. However, the players involved faced no direct punishment, leaving fans and players across the league frustrated and feeling robbed of fair competition.

"I thought people in Minnesota were smart." - Posted one fan.

As Altuve stepped up to bat amidst the taunts from Twins fans, the crowd could be heard chanting the word "cheater." However, many fans seem to forget that Twins’ star Carlos Correa was also a part of the 2017 Astros World Series roster.

What was the story behind the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal?

Despite Major League Baseball’s investigation finding no conclusive evidence of cheating, suspicions lingered, and opposing fans have continued to express their discontent. The controversy not only tainted the Astros’ reputation but also raised questions about the integrity of the game itself.

"They were talking about Carlos." - Added another fan.

As the ALDS Game 4 unfolds, the Astros find themselves on the brink of clinching their seventh consecutive ALCS appearance. The Twins, however, are determined to extend the series and create an upset. With the scoreboard reflecting a two-run lead from the Astros at the time of writing, the tension in the stadium is palpable.