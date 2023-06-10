The Houston Astros and Cleveland Guardians faced off in one of the most gripping games of the season on Friday night. It took 14 innings, 19 runs and over four hours to finally determine a winner in this exciting encounter.
Unfortunately for Astros fans, there had to be a loser. Guardians' outfielder Will Brennan played the role of hero on the night with a walk-off double in the 14th inning. Cleveland went on to win the game 10-9 and improve to 30-33 on the season.
The Houston Astros have now lost four straight games for the first time this season.
Astros fans have reason to be concerned. The team lost three straight to the Toronto Blue Jays in their previous series and averaged just 1.66 runs per game over that stretch. The offense has been inconsistent and the defense is leaking runs of late.
Fans took to Twitter to vent their frustrations after their dreadful losing streak continued.
This was a back-and-forth game that could have gone either way.
The Astros took a commanding 4-0 lead early in the game and pitcher Cristian Javier looked to be in control. They maintained a 5-1 lead entering the bottom of the fifth when the Guardian bats decided to wake up.
Cleveland rallied late in the game to complete a historic comeback. It trailed five different times and somehow managed to come back. The Astros were actually one strike from winning it all in the bottom of the ninth before a clutch hit by Josh Naylor kept the game alive.
Cleveland was down entering the 12th, 13th and 14th inning before a memorable fight back closed out the game 10-9
The Houston Astros face two more difficult games against the Cleveland Guardians before they return home to face the Washington Nationals. The Nats are currently last in the National League standings and Dusty Baker will expect his team to bounce back in that three-game series.
The Astros 36-28 record means that they are currently five games behind the Texas Rangers and only 1.5 games ahead of the Los Angeles Angels.
A lot was expected from the defending World Series champions entering the season. So far, they have failed to live up to those lofty expectations.