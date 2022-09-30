Houston Astros fans thrilled as Justin Verlander throws another gem as he continues to push closer towards AL Cy Young Award: "Dude ain't human", "When I see JV pitch it's like watching art"

Justin Verlander continues to impress as the 17-year veteran has put up quite the resume to win the American League Cy Young Award. In his start Tuesday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Verlander threw seven innings, giving up one run and striking out eight batters. While the Houston Astros didn't get the win, Justin Verlander's performance was still dominant.

Verlander exited the game tied in the seventh inning. In doing so, he didn't receive the loss. He has an impressive 17-4 record, which ranks him second in all of baseball. His 1.80 ERA and 0.85 WHIP rank him first in the league.

Justin Verlander has been dominating hitters all year. Houston fans have enjoyed watching the season he has been having.

"Dude ain't human" one fan claimed,

"When I see JV pitch it's like watching art. I imagine playing classical music", another fan explained.

Verlander has made a strong case for winning the Cy Young Award this year. Fans believe that with his most recent performance, he has it in the bag.

"CY Verlander",

"JV pitching like a Cy Young? Must be a day that end in y",

"JV the CYW!",

"CY YOUNG"

Other fans were disappointed that Justin Verlander didn't get any run support, which contributed to the loss to the Diamondbacks.

"JV being JV. Some runs would've been nice",

"It's a shame the boys couldn't get a W",

"Without run support. Decades long problem for our best pitchers".

Astros fans don't like seeing the team waste away quality Justin Verlander starts. If their pitcher is giving them seven innings with eight strikeouts, they need to help him out and score runs. The lack of runs has been a concern for fans who have seen a pattern of wasting away quality starting pitching.

Verlander is the frontrunner to win the American League Cy Young Award. The battle seems to be between him and Chicago White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease. With the White Sox having a terrible end to their season, it seems that Verlander has this all but wrapped up.

Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros are looking strong heading into the postseason

Arizona Diamondbacks v Houston Astros

The Houston Astros are heading into the postseason with the American League's best record of 102-54 heading into Thursday. They have shown their dominance all season, shutting down teams with pitchers like Verlander and Framber Valdez. Their starting pitching and timely hitting will be the key to them winning the World Series this year.

