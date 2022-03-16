"Players can't stop talking about it" - Houston Astros to make a last-ditch attempt for All-Star shortstop

The Houston Astros have reportedly attempted a last-minute offer to re-sign All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa. Correa has spent his entire career with the Astros and was not expected to continue with the club beyond this past season.

If Carlos Correa remains with the Houston Astros, the team's chances for another World Series appearance will dramatically improve. Correa provides tremendous value from both the offensive and the defensive side. He is arguably the best shortstop in the game today.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Astros plan to make new offer to free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa shortly, source tells @TheAthletic . His potential return is creating buzz in camp. “Players can’t stop talking about it,” one source said. Astros plan to make new offer to free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa shortly, source tells @TheAthletic. His potential return is creating buzz in camp. “Players can’t stop talking about it,” one source said.

Jose Altuve(right) and Carlos Correa(left) at the World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game Five

The Houston Astros would benefit from getting their starting shortstop back in the lineup. Carlos Correa provides the team with consistency, power, and contact at the plate. He also shows an impressive range on defense and has one of the strongest throwing arms among shortstops in baseball.

While we do not yet know for sure if Carlos Correa will accept the offer, the Astros desperately need him to fill their depth chart at the position. A few options do remain available for the Astros to replace Correa should he choose not to re-sign.

Houston Astros' other potential options

Three other free agent options who could potentially fill the Carlos Correa void are Trevor Story, Freddy Galvis, and Jonathan Villar. These three may not be adequately able to live up to the standards that Correa has set at the position but are nonetheless solid options for a replacement.

The team could also choose to go with someone currently on the roster. The versatile Aledmys Diaz is a solid player who would be an respectable replacement. The former St. Louis Cardinals All-Star would likely platoon with another free agent signing if Correa is not retained.

Aledmys Diaz and Manager Dusty Baker

While the news of the Astros' potential signing of Carlos Correa is exciting for Astros fans, numerous teams are still actively pursuing him. Having one of these potential replacements could help fill the void of losing a player of Correa's caliber.

Fans should keep a lookout for Carlos Correa. Wherever he may sign this offseason, that team will immediately have one of the best players in baseball, let alone at the shortstop position.

