When Jose Abreu inked a three-year deal worth $58.5 million, expectations were high for the first baseman. He was touted as a replacement for pending free agent Yuli Gurriel, who occupied first base for the team since 2016.

Like Gurriel, Abreu is a Cuban defector and arrived in the USA in 2014. He was soon scooped up by the Chicago White Sox and won the Rookie of the Year Award as a 27-year old in 2014.

In his seven seasons for the White Sox, Abreu hit .290/.350/.515 with 228 home runs and 788 RBIs. In 2020, Abreu led the league in games, runs and hits to secure his first MVP Award.

As such, most Houston Astros fans believed that he would continue to obliterate the baseball after his move south. Unfortunately, Abreu has only managed to hit .230 without a home run in the first 30 games of the 2023 season.

During a rematch of the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, April 30, some fans noticed that Abreu seemed to have a limp. Chandler Rome, who writes about the Astros for the Athletic, even went so far as to ask manager Dusty Baker about Abreu's stride.

Chandler Rome @Chandler_Rome José Abreu got stepped on Sunday and looked like he was limping today. Don't know him well, so asked Dusty Baker whether he's OK



Baker, a former player, admitted that he too was originally taken aback by Jose Abreu's swagger. The 73-year old then went on to state that he believes that Abreu's natural walk seems to resemble a limp.

Abreu went 0-for-4 in the game in question. Apart from 2023 being the worst start to a season since Jose Abreu joined the league, he is also on track to put up his career worst season, beating out his 2022 campaign with the Chicago White Sox, when he hit career-low home runs and RBIs with 15 and 75 respectively.

• @nyy_saj jose abreu is going gentle into tht good night jose abreu is going gentle into tht good night https://t.co/apCljTSXTh

Jose Abreu's sluggish start is causing buyers remorse among fans

Although news of Abreu's signing was originally welcomed by Astros fans, the 36-year old's poor start to the season is causing contention.

Some fans have even gone as far as to suggest that they want their old first baseman, Yuli Gurriel, back. Fortunately for Jose Abreu, he still has three years to win over his highly competitive fanbase.

We will see if he can make any progress in the coming games.

