The battle for the America League West is going down to the wire with Dusty Baker's Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners both still in contention. The two sides played out a tense and heated game on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners emerged victorious 6-2 due to a stellar performance from starting pitcher George Kirby. The righty completed six scoreless innings and allowed just five hits on the night to frustrate the Astros lineup.

Seattle (85-72) are now just half a game behind Houston (86-72) and have worked their way back to three games behind the first-place Texas Rangers (88-69).

The loss was a major setback for the Astros but manager Baker was more upset about the Mariners' conduct on the field. The two-time World Series champion was upset after seeing two of his players hit by pitches:

"I'm tired of our guys getting hit," said Baker.

DH Yainer Diaz was plunked in the seventh inning by Justin Topa. Andrés Muñoz followed that up with a 98 mph sinker that caught Chas McCormick in the ninth inning.

The Houston manager went as far as to make a reference to the days when National League pitchers had to take the plate. It was a lot more intimidating to throw at hitters when a pitcher knew he had to face the opposition shortly after.

Dusty Baker is known for his time in the NL. He spent 22 years managing the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals before moving to Texas.

Dusty Baker's Houston Astros are currently 2.5 games behind in the AL West

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. walks to the dugout after making a pitching change in Kansas City

The Houston Astros have won the AL West in five of the last six seasons. They have reached the MLB postseason over six consecutive years. This season, however, they are at risk of missing out for the first time.

The Houston Astros face a difficult remaining schedule with a three-game series versus the Arizona Diamondbacks to close out the season.

Baker's team holds the final wild card spot and a slender lead over the Seattle Mariners. The two teams will face off once again in the series decider on Wednesday in what will be a crucial game for both sides.