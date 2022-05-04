Houston Astros News: Manager Dusty Baker inches from 2000th career win; star second baseman Jose Altuve expected to make a return to the active lineup - May 3rd, 2022

The Houston Astros are 12-11 so far into the 2022 season. With a huge milestone on the horizon and an injured player set to return, things should improve for the Texas team.

Dusty Baker, inventor of the high-five, is one of the best managers in the MLB today and right on the threshold of his 2,000th win. Dusty Baker is set to be a Hall of Famer whenever he decides to hang it up. He will try to achieve the rare 2,000th victory against the Seattle Mariners tonight. Of course, no team wants to be in the record books as the loser for what could be such a historic game, so expect the Mariners to fight hard for a win on the road in Houston.

Bob Nightengale of CBS Sports reports on just how close the Houston Astros manager is to immortality.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Hello Hall of Fame, it’s Dusty Baker. He’s at 1,999 victories, one away from magical 2,000 victory threshold that’s automatic entrance for managers into the HOF. Hello Hall of Fame, it’s Dusty Baker. He’s at 1,999 victories, one away from magical 2,000 victory threshold that’s automatic entrance for managers into the HOF.

Dusty Baker deserves all the accolades that will come with his 2,000th win, whenever it may come.

Jose Altuve returned to the Houston Astros active lineup

Jose Altuve has been out with a hamstring strain for the past 12 games, and his absence has definitely been felt as the offense has stalled in recent weeks. He will hopefully return at full strength, as hamstring injuries can easily linger and plague players for much longer than anticipated.

Along with the offensive firepower, Jose Altuve also brings leadership and experience back to the lineup and makes the team even more dangerous.

Matt Young put the return of Jose Altuve into perspective and what it will mean for the Houston Astros via a tweet.

Matt Young @Chron_MattYoung Jose Altuve is officially back for the Astros, who need him since Aledmys Diaz and Niko Goodrum combined to go 6-for-44 (.136) while playing second base in his absence. chron.com/sports/astros/… via @chron Jose Altuve is officially back for the Astros, who need him since Aledmys Diaz and Niko Goodrum combined to go 6-for-44 (.136) while playing second base in his absence. chron.com/sports/astros/… via @chron

The Houston Astros are tied for second place in the American League West, 2.5 games behind the Los Angeles Angels and will hope for a big May to take the lead. With the incoming historic mark that Dusty Baker will achieve, and one of the top players returning to the lineup from injury, it's all good news for the Houston Astros.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt