Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown got his first taste of the big leagues last season when he made his debut on Sept. 5. It was quite the debut, too. Brown went six innings, tossing a 1-0 shutout against the Texas Rangers. What makes this even better? Brown outdueled the Rangers' ace pitcher, Martin Perez.

He was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 draft, making slight work of the minor leagues. Brown has quickly made his way to the top of the Astros' prospect list.

"It's all just about winning regardless of what role you're in," Hunter Brown said of the culture manager Dusty Baker has created within the organization.

Brown called manager Dusty Baker a legend. Baker has been nothing but excellent in Houston. During the three seasons he has managed there, he's compiled a .599 winning percentage (the best of his career).

In the postseason, he is 28-14 and has best winning percentage in franchise history. With the Astros in three seasons, Dusty Baker has three ALCS appearances, two AL pennants, and one World Series win. He has a combined regular season record of 230-154 (.599) with the Astros.In the postseason, he is 28-14 and has best winning percentage in franchise history.

Baker has made a huge impact on the game. In 1993, his first year managing, he took the San Francisco Giants to a 103-59 record. He has a career .539 winning percentage in 25 seasons as a manager in the MLB.

Despite all of this success, last year was Dusty Baker's first World Series victory. He was the oldest manager to win a World Series, surpassing Jack McKeon. After winning the World Series last season, the Houston Astros extended Baker with a one-year deal.

Do the Houston Astros have enough to repeat?

World Series, Game 6: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros

The Astros definitely have a stacked roster, but it won't be the same lineup they deployed last season. One of the biggest departures in the offseason was Justin Verlander. Verlander is coming off an American League Cy Young Award-winning year. But as he's heading into his age 40 season, the Astros felt more comfortable letting him walk than paying a premium.

Their rotation will be fine with guys like Framber Valdez, Lance McCullers and Christian Javier. Their bullpen is also solid with guys like Ryan Pressly, Ryan Stanek and Bryan Abreu.

The Houston Astros' biggest offseason acquisition came in the form of Jose Abreu. The veteran slugger will bring a considerable amount of power to the middle of their lineup and an above-average glove at first base.

It'll be interesting to see if the Astros have enough to repeat as World Series champs in 2023.

