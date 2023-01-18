Two months have passed by but Houston Astros rookie sensation and World Series MVP Jeremy Pena continues to bask in the glory of clinching the 2022 World Series title.

The Houston Astros Caravan is back, and this week will make many pitstops both inside the Houston region and outside of Houston. As a part of this initiative, Jeremy was at Caravan Jam in North Houston on January 17 from 5 PM - 7 PM.

"The World Series & ALCS MVP will be at Caravan Jam tonight." - Houston Astros

The moment Pena arrived at the venue, there were scores of fans cheering for him.

Fans had the opportunity to enjoy games, music, and a Q&A session.

In a clip from the site posted by Mark Berman, the Sports Director at Fox 26, Jeremy was asked about what it’s been like to spend the offseason as a World Champion. To which, Pena responded by saying:

"I tell you what, it feels better than spending it not a World Champion."

Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26 Jeremy Peña ( @Jpena221 ) on what it’s been like spending the offseason as a World Champion: “I tell you what, it feels better than spending it not a World Champion.” Jeremy Peña (@Jpena221) on what it’s been like spending the offseason as a World Champion: “I tell you what, it feels better than spending it not a World Champion.” https://t.co/6E8ULGfh99

"Jeremy Peña on what it’s been like spending the offseason as a World Champion: “I tell you what, it feels better than spending it not a World Champion.” - Mark Berman

Jeremy is indeed living it up in the offseason. Last month, he was spotted vacationing in his home country, the Dominican Republic, with his family.

Star shortstop Jeremy Pena's journey in the Houston Astros

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 23: Jeremy Pena #3 of the Houston Astros celebrates his three-run home run in the third inning against the New York Yankees in game four of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 23, 2022, in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros replaced Jeremy Pena with Carlos Correa with the Houston Astros for the MLB season of 2022 after Correa departed the team. Before the season began, Pena was a mere rookie with only 30 Triple-A games under his belt.

Nevertheless, Jeremy disproved everyone by capping off a stellar postseason with his impeccable World Series performance.

Next, Pena became the first rookie position player in baseball history to win the World Series MVP award when the Astros defeated the Phillies 4-1 on November 5, 2022, sealing the team's World Series victory.

The Houston Astros have big hopes for Jeremy in the next MLB season.

Poll : 0 votes