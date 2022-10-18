Houston Astros star Jose Altuve mercilessly trolled at L.A. Kings game after his face was shown alongside a trash can on Look-alike Cam

Houston Astros star Jose Altuve was the butt of the joke after being shown alongside a trash can on the Look-Alike Cam during the LA Kings' game against the Seattle Kraken at Crypto.com Arena.

The game began with comparisons to Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Tony Gonsolin and infielder Max Muncy, much to the crowd's delight. However, the mood changed when Houston Astros star Jose Altuve's face popped up, which was met with boos from all around the arena.

The crowd cheered once again as Altuve's look-alike was shown with a trash can, ridiculing him in a place where he has been a long-standing nemesis.

Jenny Taketomo @LAKingsGirl19 featuring Jose Altuve & a 🗑️ The LA Kings did a a “Look-A-Like” videofeaturing Jose Altuve & a 🗑️ The LA Kings did a a “Look-A-Like” video 😂 featuring Jose Altuve & a 🗑️ https://t.co/WkCvGzIzzU

Altuve and the Astros won the controversial 2017 World Series over the LA Dodgers in seven games to win their first ever title. They were later found to have illegally used cameras to steal signs from opponents, including banging on a trash can to alert hitters of the upcoming pitch.

Houston completed a 3-0 swoop over the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS, while Los Angeles are out of the post-season after a shock 3-1 loss to the San Diego Padres in the NLDS.

Jose Altuve opens up on making it to the big leagues after MLB debut over a decade ago

Since making his entry into the league in 2011, the 32-year-old has cemented his place as one of the best second basemen in history. He has also earned 8 All-Star team selections, while winning the World Series and AL MVP in a remarkable 2017 season. Altuve revealed that he was rejected as a teenager by the Astros, but worked hard to get another chance at making it to the major leagues. He said:

"I was short and skinny, so nobody fell in love with me or wanted to give me the opportunity."

Jose Altuve has spent his entire career with the Houston Astros

In 2012, Jose Altuve made his debut first All-Star appearance hitting .290, with 34 doubles and 33 stolen bases. Two years later, he had one of his best seasons to date including 225 hits, with a whopping .341 batting average and 56 stolen bases in that season.

The Venezuelan also earned five Silver Slugger Awards and a Gold Glove Award and has gone on to become one of the greatest players in Astros' history.

