Jeremy Pena produced the performance of a lifetime for the Houston Astros in the World Series, which brought him the laurels of taking away the title of the World Series MVP in 2022.

The Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to become champions, and it wouldn't have been possible without the immense impact that the young Pena had on the Houston roster.

"The World Series may be long over, but the MVP is still raking." - MLB

Now that Jeremy Pena is enjoying his time in his homeland, the MVP can't help but crush the baseball yet again. During a casual play with family and friends, Jeremy was seen blasting one through the space.

Last season, Pena registered 132 hits, 22 home runs, 63 RBIs, and a batting average of.253, but his mighty contribution in the postseason was something that the Astros' faithful could not have imagined.

Jeremy Pena is only going to get better

Based on his success rate, Jeremy Pena fluctuated between second and first place for the majority of 2022. He didn't officially take over as the Astros' No. 2 hitter until October 1.

He has been a constant in Houston's lineup ever since, possibly their most reliable hitter and defender in the postseason.

"2X World Series Champion Alex Bregman and World Series MVP Jeremy Pena." - 832Martian

Pena hit a two-strike single in Game 4 to put an end to Aaron Nola's night. In Game 5, Pena made two outstanding fielding plays, singled and homered to bring in the game's last two runs and handled the final out with ease.

Jeremy Pena became the first rookie position player to win the World Series MVP award after going 2-for-4 with a run scored in the decisive Game 6 and adding it to the ALCS MVP award he received earlier this month.

There had never been a World Series home run by a rookie shortstop. His nine extra-base hits this year are the most in one postseason by a rookie (only two others have more). Since the award's inception in 1955, Pena is the first rookie position player to win it.

"Jeremy Peña nearly hit this one to the TRACKS 3 Home Runs for The Astros tonight!" - barstoolsports

The 1996 World Series matchup between the Yankees and Andruw Jones, a 19-year-old rookie for the Atlanta Braves, was compared by Astros manager Dusty Baker to Pena's postseason performance. Although Pea, who just turned 25, is considerably older, Baker thought the similarities persisted.

