PHOTOS: Astros Star Jeremy Pena makes the most of the offseason with his loved ones in the Dominican Republic

The MLB offseason is well underway and Jeremy Pena looks like he's enjoying every minute of it.

The Houston Astros rookie shortstop and World Series MVP shared photographs on Instagram of himself and his family enjoying some quiet time in his country of origin, The Dominican Republic.

"En el patio 🇩🇴 #consangre #diosconmigo #tormenta" - Jeremy Pena, Instagram

Tucked away in the pristine blue oceans of the Dominican Republic, Pena, who is photographed beside his mother Cecilia, and sister, Geicy, can be seen enjoying the water and a pleasant boat ride with his loved ones.

In the first image in the same thread, Pena is in the water, flexing his muscles with a cheeky grin toward the camera, sending his fans on Instagram into a frenzy. The caption for the photographs reads - 'En el patio' which translates to 'In the backyard.'

"Jeremy Peña enjoying the offseason" - Talkin' Baseball, Twitter

Much to the pleasure of all Houston fans, Pena can be seen repping the Houston Astros logo on his shorts, coupled with a Houston Rockets jersey on top.

Pena had a ridiculously good 2022 season for a rookie, and the icing on the top was really his performance in the finals. While many refer to his season last year as historic, Pena's homer off Noah Syndergaard in Game 5 of the finals against the Phillies will surely pin him down in the history books as the first rookie to ever hit a home run in the World Series as a shortstop.

His relentless contribution with both the bat and in the field played an integral role in the Astros winning it all.

Jeremy Pena becomes the first-ever rookie to win a Gold Glove at shortstop

Jeremy Pena capped an incredible 2022 season by winning the AL 2022 Gold Glove Award, the first rookie ever to win a Gold Glove at shortstop in MLB history.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Jeremy Peña becomes the first rookie SS in MLB history to win a gold glove award Jeremy Peña becomes the first rookie SS in MLB history to win a gold glove award 🏆 https://t.co/EnLSeK1hoW

"Jeremy Peña becomes the first rookie SS in MLB history to win a gold glove award" - FOX Sports: MLB

Apart from that, he was also the Astros' Rookie of the Year, the World Series MVP as mentioned earlier, and most importantly, won his maiden World Series Championship.

At the tender age of 25, most fans can't begin to fathom what the gifted shortstop has in his arsenal, but we can be absolutely positive that he'll be around for a long time.

While his personal stardom is also on the steady rise, you can be absolutely sure that it is perennial.

