Houston Astros trade: Team acquires pitcher Kendall Graveman from White Sox in exchange for catcher Korey Lee

Kendall Graveman is on his way to Texas as the Chicago White Sox have traded the veteran pitcher to the Houston Astros. Chicago will receive catcher Korey Lee in exchange for the 32-year-old pitcher.

The news comes as no surprise as the Chicago White Sox have been looking to move on from their costly veterans. Now, Kendall Graveman will go from one of the worst teams in the MLB to the reigning World Series champions, who are looking to defend their crown.

Graveman, who spent some time with the Houston Astros before, will present the team with a proven veteran relief pitcher who has another year on his contract. The Astros have several veterans who are set to become free agents, so adding Graveman not only helps the team this year but next as well.

In return for Kendall Graveman, the Chicago White Sox landed catcher Korey Lee, who was ranked as the number five prospect in the Astros' system. At only 25 years old, Lee has the potential to be a key piece for the White Sox as they enter a new era of their franchise.

Korey Lee may find himself with an opportunity to prove himself at the MLB level on a more regular basis as he has only made 26 plate appearances for the Astros. The former first-round pick will likely take over the catching duties for Chicago if they are able to find a trade suitor for veteran Yasmani Grandal.

Kendall Graveman joins a growing list of players dealt by the White Sox this summer

Graveman is the latest veteran moved by the Chicago White Sox as they look to overhaul their roster. So far this trade season, the White Sox have moved on from several key trade assets, including Lance Lynn, Reynaldo Lopez, Lucas Giolito, and Joe Kelly.

While Graveman is just the latest player to be dealt, he likely won't be the last as the White Sox are expected to deal other offensive veterans such as Tim Anderson and the aforementioned Yasmani Grandal. The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the teams reportedly interested in acquiring Anderson.