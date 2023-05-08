With Jose Altuve set to miss the first half of the season, Houston Astros fans expected Alex Bregman to step up.

Bregman is regarded as one of the top hitters in a star-studded offensive lineup. The two-time All-Star was one of the standout players during the Astros memorable 2022 World Series championship run. Last season, he ranked in the top three in the roster in runs (93), RBIs (93), hits (142) and OPS (.820).

Few could have predicted a downfall like this for the 29-year-old. Bregman is off to a dreadful start in 2023 and is nowhere near his usual high standards. His 0-4 outing versus the Seattle Mariners on Sunday took his batting average down to .195 on the season. Despite playing in every game this year, he currently ranks sixth in the lineup in hits (25).

Houston Astros fans turned to Twitter to break down what is going with one of their most beloved stars. The third baseman's fall from grace has been swift and unexpected.

Houston Astros infielders Alex Bregman and Jose Abreu are off to slow starts in 2023

Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros looks on during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field

Alex Bregman is not solely to blame for the Houston Astros 17-17 start. The lineup as a whole have been poor offensively, and Dusty Baker is finding it difficult to find a winning formula.

The Astros currently rank 18th in MLB in runs scored (149), 20th in team batting average (.239) and 24th in home runs (30).

Bregman was asked last week about the Astros inability to put runs on the board.

"Overall we’re not doing enough offensively right now. I know how good of an offense we have," said Bregman

Jose Abreu is currently in a midst of a terrible slump. The 2020 American League MVP has failed to live up to expectation since his highly publicized move from the Chicago White Sox. He currently has a .224/.273/.261 slash line and is yet to hit a home run this season.

Starting catcher Martin Maldonado is also off to a rough start. The veteran is hitting .171 and has a .496 OPS after 25 games.

The Astros currently sit third place in the AL West and are finding it difficult to string together a winning streak. Altuve will likely remain out for at least another month. In the meantime, it will up to players like Alex Bregman, Jose Abreu, Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez to step up in his absence.

