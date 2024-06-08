Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels: In-Depth Analysis and Betting Predictions for June 8

On Saturday night, the Houston Astros will be in Anaheim looking to go 2-0 in their three-game series against the Angels. After a month of May that saw the Astros finish one game over .500, manager Joe Espada's team is climbing the table quickly. Now, another win against a key divisional foe could put them in the driver's seat as they continue their ascent.

Saturday night's game in Anaheim will be the second of a three-game set between the AL West clubs. First pitch is scheduled to take place at 7:07 pm PT, which translates to seven minutes past 10:00 pm EDT. Weather this evening is looking favorable in the area, with scattered clouds and a high of 73 degrees.

"The Yord of Angels" - Houston Astros

Hunter Brown vs Angels

25 year-old Hunter Brown will be making his twelfth start of the season on Saturday. After putting up an ERA of 11.84 in April, Brown has pitched to a 3.50 ERA since May 1, earning his first and only win of the season against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 17.

Now 1-5 with a 6.18 ERA, Brown is 0-1 with a 5.23 ERA in two prior games against the Angels in his career.

Tyler Anderson vs Astros

Veteran left-hander Tyler Anderson is slated to make the start for the Angels. 5-5 on the season with a 2.37 ERA, the 34 year-old is on track for a career season. In his last start against the San Diego Padres on June 3, Anderson tossed six innings, giving up just one earned run and posting a pair of strikeouts.

"Tyler Anderson's 3rd and 4th K's" - Pitching Ninja

In his last start against Houston on May 22, Anderson pitched eight innings, and allowed only one run. However, his lifetime stats against Houston are not as reaffirming. Over eight lifetime appearances, Anderson is 1-2 with a 6.17 ERA against Houston.

Astros vs Angels Head-to-Head

Since 2020, the Houston Astros have dominated the Angels, playing to a 41-24 record against their divisional foes over that period of time. However, the season series is now split, owing to the Angels taking two of three in a series in Houston from May 20-22.

Now 29-35, the Astros are third in the AL West, 6.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners. For the Angels, the situation is considerably worse, as their 24-39 record places them in last place, eleven games behind Seattle.

After this series wraps up on Sunday, fans of both clubs will have to wait until Sept. 19 to steal their next glimpse of each other.

Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels Betting Odds and Analysis

Moneyline Odds:

• Houston Astros: -165

• Los Angeles Angels: +140

After emerging from yesterday's affair by a 7-1 margin, the Astros are once again expected to win. While neither pitcher has a favorable record against their respective opponent, the bookmakers seem to trust that the Astros' offense will rally around Hunter Brown. Moreover, historic matchups tilt havily in the Astros' favor.

Over/Under (Total Runs):

• Over 8.5: -110

• Under 8.5: -110

The odds of the game featuring more than 8.5 total runs are even. Over the past seven days, the Astros have scored 27 runs, tying them for sixth in MLB over that period, averaging 5.4 runs per game. The Angels have struggled considerably more, scoring just 11 runs in their past five games. Of the four meetings between the two clubs this season, all but one has played host to over eight total runs scored.

