  • Houston Astros vs Milwaukee Brewers Game 3 Player Stats and Box Scores for May 7

By Ryan Burks
Modified May 07, 2025 17:24 GMT
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros - Source: Imagn
The Houston Astros and Milwaukee Brewers will wrap up a three-game interleague series on Wednesday afternoon at American Family Field. Milwaukee has won the first two games of this series, leaving Houston desperate to avoid being swept in the series finale.

Houston will send Framber Valdez to the mound on Wednesday, and the veteran has gone 1-4 with a 4.39 ERA this season. Milwaukee will counter with Quinn Priester, who has gone 1-0 with a 5.79 ERA so far in 2025.

There will be plenty of star power for both teams in this matchup, and each team enters play just one game above the .500 mark.

Houston Astros vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Box Score

Team1 2 3456789Total
Houston Astros0
Milwaukee Brewers
Trending

Houston Astros vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Player Stats

Houston Astros

Batters - HOUABRHRBIBBKAVGOPS
PeñaSS1000000.2730.738
AltuveDH1000000.2520.667
Paredes3B1000010.2520.744
Walker, C1B0000000.2030.615
Diaz, YaC0000000.2230.607
MeyersCF0000000.2990.782
DezenzoLF0000000.260.682
Rodgers2B0000000.2350.636
McCormickRF0000000.280.699
Totals300001
Pitchers - HOUIPHRERBBKHRERA
Valdez, F10000104.29
Totals1000010
Milwaukee Brewers

Batters - MILABRHRBIBBKAVGOPS
ChourioCF1000010.2590.74
Collins, ILF1000000.2590.733
YelichDH1000000.2020.671
Hoskins1B0000000.2670.8
CameronRF0000000.1250.347
Durbin2B0000000.2180.629
Capra3B0000000.080.27
HaaseC0000000.2860.824
Ortiz, JSS0000000.1790.452
Totals300001
Pitchers - MILIPHRERBBKHRERA
Priester10000105.55
Totals1000010
About the author
Ryan Burks

Ryan Burks

Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.

Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.

His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.

When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family.

Edited by Krutik Jain
