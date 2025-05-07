Houston Astros vs Milwaukee Brewers Game 3 Player Stats and Box Scores for May 7
The Houston Astros and Milwaukee Brewers will wrap up a three-game interleague series on Wednesday afternoon at American Family Field. Milwaukee has won the first two games of this series, leaving Houston desperate to avoid being swept in the series finale.
Houston will send Framber Valdez to the mound on Wednesday, and the veteran has gone 1-4 with a 4.39 ERA this season. Milwaukee will counter with Quinn Priester, who has gone 1-0 with a 5.79 ERA so far in 2025.
There will be plenty of star power for both teams in this matchup, and each team enters play just one game above the .500 mark.
Houston Astros vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Player Stats
Houston Astros
Batters - HOU
AB
R
H
RBI
BB
K
AVG
OPS
PeñaSS
1
0
0
0
0
0
0.273
0.738
AltuveDH
1
0
0
0
0
0
0.252
0.667
Paredes3B
1
0
0
0
0
1
0.252
0.744
Walker, C1B
0
0
0
0
0
0
0.203
0.615
Diaz, YaC
0
0
0
0
0
0
0.223
0.607
MeyersCF
0
0
0
0
0
0
0.299
0.782
DezenzoLF
0
0
0
0
0
0
0.26
0.682
Rodgers2B
0
0
0
0
0
0
0.235
0.636
McCormickRF
0
0
0
0
0
0
0.28
0.699
Totals
3
0
0
0
0
1
Pitchers - HOU
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
HR
ERA
Valdez, F
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
4.29
Totals
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
Milwaukee Brewers
Batters - MIL
AB
R
H
RBI
BB
K
AVG
OPS
ChourioCF
1
0
0
0
0
1
0.259
0.74
Collins, ILF
1
0
0
0
0
0
0.259
0.733
YelichDH
1
0
0
0
0
0
0.202
0.671
Hoskins1B
0
0
0
0
0
0
0.267
0.8
CameronRF
0
0
0
0
0
0
0.125
0.347
Durbin2B
0
0
0
0
0
0
0.218
0.629
Capra3B
0
0
0
0
0
0
0.08
0.27
HaaseC
0
0
0
0
0
0
0.286
0.824
Ortiz, JSS
0
0
0
0
0
0
0.179
0.452
Totals
3
0
0
0
0
1
Pitchers - MIL
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
HR
ERA
Priester
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
5.55
Totals
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
About the author
Ryan Burks
Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.
Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.
His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.
When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family.