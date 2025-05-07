Houston Astros vs Milwaukee Brewers Game 3 Player Stats and Box Scores for May 7

The Houston Astros and Milwaukee Brewers will wrap up a three-game interleague series on Wednesday afternoon at American Family Field. Milwaukee has won the first two games of this series, leaving Houston desperate to avoid being swept in the series finale.

Houston will send Framber Valdez to the mound on Wednesday, and the veteran has gone 1-4 with a 4.39 ERA this season. Milwaukee will counter with Quinn Priester, who has gone 1-0 with a 5.79 ERA so far in 2025.

There will be plenty of star power for both teams in this matchup, and each team enters play just one game above the .500 mark.

Houston Astros vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Box Score

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Total Houston Astros 0 Milwaukee Brewers

Houston Astros vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Player Stats

Houston Astros

Batters - HOU AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS PeñaSS 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.273 0.738 AltuveDH 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.252 0.667 Paredes3B 1 0 0 0 0 1 0.252 0.744 Walker, C1B 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.203 0.615 Diaz, YaC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.223 0.607 MeyersCF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.299 0.782 DezenzoLF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.26 0.682 Rodgers2B 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.235 0.636 McCormickRF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.28 0.699 Totals 3 0 0 0 0 1

Pitchers - HOU IP H R ER BB K HR ERA Valdez, F 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 4.29 Totals 1 0 0 0 0 1 0

Milwaukee Brewers

Batters - MIL AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS ChourioCF 1 0 0 0 0 1 0.259 0.74 Collins, ILF 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.259 0.733 YelichDH 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.202 0.671 Hoskins1B 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.267 0.8 CameronRF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.125 0.347 Durbin2B 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.218 0.629 Capra3B 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.08 0.27 HaaseC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.286 0.824 Ortiz, JSS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.179 0.452 Totals 3 0 0 0 0 1

Pitchers - MIL IP H R ER BB K HR ERA Priester 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 5.55 Totals 1 0 0 0 0 1 0

