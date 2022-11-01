Nobody embodied the 'Houston Strong' theme in 2017 better than Astros star Jose Altuve.

Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros looks on during batting practice ahead of Game Three of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 31, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The city of Houston united in the aftermath of 'Hurricane Harvey' in August 2017. The 'Houston Strong' hashtag went viral across social media.

Altuve and Houston Texans star J.J. Watt were picked as Sports Illustrated’s '2017 Sportspersons of the Year'. They were rewarded for their efforts in rebuilding the city after the disaster. The city of Houston will forever be grateful.

"Watt, Altuve share SI’s Sportsperson of the Year award" - The Boston Globe, Twitter

The pair received their award at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York at a star-studded event.

"It means a lot," Altuve said of the award. "It's a dream come true."

Altuve also provided relief in other forms. His Astros gave the city of Houston something to cheer about that year. Their incredible run in the 2017 season was capped off by a World Series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“The city of Houston has treated me really good since I got to the big leagues. And I felt that I owed them something. They made me the player I am by supporting me every day. So when they were having a hard time, I wanted to give something back to them.”

Carlos Beltran, the retired Astros designated hitter, was among the other athletes who were honored at the event.

".@JoseAltuve27 and @carlosbeltran15 looking dapper on the red carpet of tonight’s @SInow #Sportsperson of the Year Awards!" - Houston Astros, Twitter

Jose Altuve’s iconic 2017 MLB season

Altuve was dominant that season. He earned himself the 2017 AL MVP award. He led the league in multiple offensive categories and helped the Astros rack up 101 wins during the regular season. They won their first World Series title in franchise history.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo José Altuve

2017 regular season: .346 BA, .410 OBP



2017 postseason: .344 BA, .417 OBP



Difference is in slug pct (.547 vs .703) José Altuve2017 regular season: .346 BA, .410 OBP2017 postseason: .344 BA, .417 OBP Difference is in slug pct (.547 vs .703) https://t.co/saryQicaC2

“José Altuve 2017 regular season: .346 BA, .410 OBP. 2017 postseason: .344 BA, .417 OBP. Difference is in slug pct (.547 vs .703)” - ESPN Stats & Info, Twitter

He led the league with a .346 batting average and 204 hits in 2017. He also recorded 39 doubles, 24 home runs, 84 RBIs and 32 stolen bases in 153 games.

"#ASTROSWIN 5-1! WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS! #EarnedHistory" - Houston Astros, Twitter

It is a season that will live long in the memory of every Houston fan.

