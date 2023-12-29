"How was your 2023?" - Alex Rodriguez shares year-end recap with fans highlighting his key moments

Yankees legend and World Series champion Alex Rodriguez shared a rundown of his best moments in 2023 while asking viewres to share their best memories from the year.

Alex Rodriguez was drafted by the Seattle Mariners, after which he signed a mammoth contract with the Texas Rangers, but eventually moved to the Yankees shortly after the deal.

"Heck of a year... #2023" - arod

In the edited reel, we can observe Rodriguez enjoying games at the Target Center, while in another, he is witnessed rejoicing with his eldest daughter after her graduation.

Next, Rodriguez is observed getting clicked with his current girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro. Other images showcase him spending some quality time with friends and family members. He can also be seen shovelling snow in one of the short edited videos.

In summary, A-Rod was thankful for his amazing career, saying:

"Baseball has been my entire life, and I am grateful for the opportunities it has given me."

Despite his injuries, he put up strong numbers in his career: 2,086 runs batted in on 3,115 hits, a.295 batting average, and 696 home runs.

"7 years ago today, Alex Rodriguez hit his final homer with the Yankees… Still wishing he could’ve hit 4 more" - NY_EvilEmpire

After retiring from baseball, Rodriguez pursued a career in television analysis and business, turning into a role model for aspiring sportsmen. His influence is also seen in real estate, as he established a billion-dollar investment company.

His career has been characterised by a constant focus on real estate, which highlights the financial savvy that characterises his post-baseball journey.

Alex Rodriguez is on the verge of buying major stakes in the Minnesota Timberwolves

By allaying concerns that they might not be able to make a sizable payment before the deadline of December 31 in order to become majority owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, it seems like Marc Lore and Rodriguez are prepared to start a new year.

The duo gave Taylor $290 million in March to increase their stake in the basketball teams to 40%. It is also said that in July 2022, they made their first payment of $290 million to Taylor.

"Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez are expected to acquire 'controlling ownership interest' of the Timberwolves and Lynx from Glen Taylor, per @wojespn" - BleacherReport

Lore and Rodriguez decided to pay around $1.5 billion for the teams. Although the exact amount is unknown at this time. Based on the estimated valuation, they would need to pay $1.2 billion to acquire 80% ownership.

