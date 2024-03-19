"How was there not 30 offers?" - Former MLB player surprised by lack of interest for Blake Snell after ace pitcher's $62 million Giants deal

After spending all of his time in free agency, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell has finally found a place to play for the upcoming season.

On Monday, Snell who was looking for a high-paying deal, eventually ended up signing a 2 year, $62 million contract with the San Francisco Giants, as reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The deal also includes opt out after the 2024 season.

Former third baseman and current media personality Trevor Plouffe expressed his surprise regarding Snell’s deal with the Giants. He wrote on X:

“Raise your hand if your team could have done this deal with Snell. Like how was there not 30 offers if this was acceptable on his part?”

Blake Snell was one of the most sought-after free agents but it was speculated that due to his high salary expectations, franchises were finding it hard to include him in their payrolls.

Now with Snell signing a contract at such a reasonable price, Plouffe is questioning the lack of demand from the clubs for such a skilled player. However, Snell is not the only one who got less than what he expected.

Apart from Snell, fellow Scott Boras clients Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman also didn’t settle for what they anticipated to get. However, they still have a chance to seek out better offers while exploring free agency after the 2024 season.

Cody Bellinger signed a two-year contract with opt outs after the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Matt Chapman’s contract also includes opt-out clauses at the end of the first two seasons with the Giants. Jordan Montgomery is the only top Boras client still available on the free agency.

Giants were ready to compromise to acquire both Blake Snell and Matt Chapman

Now, the San Francisco Giants have both Matt Chapman and Blake Snell but they had to make some tough decisions to acquire them.

To acquire Chapman, the Giants had to give up their second-round pick and for Snell their third-round pick, as well as $500k from the international bonus pool for each of them.

The franchise is more than happy to make such sacrifices to acquire both of them for the 2024 season. Last season, Snell had a 2.25 ERA with a record of 14 wins and nine losses.

