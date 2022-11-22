How does Aaron Judge's net worth compare to other New York Yankees legends such as Derek Jeter, and Alex Rodriguez?

After a historic season, Aaron Judge is on the precipice of signing one of the most lucrative contracts in MLB history. Judge is coming off a season that saw him surpass Roger Maris for the New York Yankees and the American League's single-season home run record by clubbing 62 homers.

En route to his first career MVP award, Aaron Judge helped the Yankees clinch the AL East division title with a record of 99-63. In what was being sold as a tight race for the American League MVP award versus Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, Judge secured 28 of the 30 first-place votes.

Coming into the 2022 season, one of the biggest storylines was Aaron Judge declining an extension with the Yankees, betting on himself to secure a larger payday. It's safe to say he has done that. After declining the seven-year, $213.5 million extension, Judge is primed to potentially double that amount.

According to super agent Leigh Steinberg, Judge may secure a deal in the ballpark of $500 million over 10 years. While he may not reach that ungodly number, he will certainly sign one of, if not the, richest contract in baseball history.

As of October 2022, Judge's net worth is an estimated $10 million, but once he lands his new deal, his wealth will begin to reach the levels of former Yankee legends Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez. While he will need to continue on this trajectory to reach their level, he is well on his way.

Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter dwarf Aaron Judge's net worth... for now

One of the most controversial and disappointing superstars in baseball history, Alex Rodriguez is no stranger to signing big-money deals during his career in the majors. Throughout his 22 seasons in the MLB, A-Rod had staggering career earnings of $429,859,552, and that's just from his baseball contracts.

His investments and businesses outside of baseball have him with a net worth of an estimated $350 million as of November 6, 2022, according to wealthygorilla.com.

As for "The Captain", according to the same site, Derek Jeter has a current net worth of $200 million. The respected icon of the Yankees spent his entire career in New York, earning a total of $249,515,981.

