How to acquire Rare and Unique NFT cards in Sorare: MLB fantasy game

Sorare: MLB is a new MLB fantasy game that can be played by baseball fans across the world. Sorare is offering the game exclusively for baseball. The company already has a fantasy game for soccer. It is now getting into the fantasy baseball market.

Here, we'll explain how to acquire Rare and Unique NFT cards in the Sorare: MLB fantasy game. Now let's get started.

How to collect Rare and Unique NFT cards in Sorare: MLB fantasy game

In the Sorare game, players can collect different types of cards. To start the game, players receive free common cards once they are complete registration.

Then, they can purchase the rest of the cards. These include Limited, Rare, Super Rare, and Unique. Each of these cards has a different value based on the number of cards available per season.

These cards can be bought, sold, or traded, so you can modify or improve your collection. Based on this, the cards you elect to buy will determine the types of tournaments you can compete in every month.

Our Marketplace is open for business. Get your bid on, managers!Our Marketplace is open for business. sorare.com/mlb Get your bid on, managers! 🙌Our Marketplace is open for business. sorare.com/mlb https://t.co/YoteI2pHax

"Get your bid on, managers! Our marketplace is open for business." - SorareMLB

Limited cards, for example, have 5,000 cards available per season. Rare cards have 1,000 per season. Super Rare cards only have 100 available per season. Sorare also offers Unique cards, meaning only one card is available for purchase. Unique cards go up for auction and are sold to the highest bidder.

The first two Unique cards will feature Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera.

Albert Pujols & Miguel Cabrera!



Two 2022

Two future Hall of Famers

Two Unique cards now available in our Marketplace.



24 hours to make your best bid here: And the first MLB Unique cards to ever be up for auction are…🥁Albert Pujols & Miguel Cabrera!Two 2022 @MLB All-StarsTwo future Hall of FamersTwo Unique cards now available in our Marketplace.24 hours to make your best bid here: bit.ly/3zf5Jdc And the first MLB Unique cards to ever be up for auction are…🥁Albert Pujols & Miguel Cabrera!✅ Two 2022 @MLB All-Stars✅ Two future Hall of Famers 🐐✅ Two Unique cards now available in our Marketplace.24 hours to make your best bid here: bit.ly/3zf5Jdc https://t.co/vh4a0C65EZ

"And the first MLB Unique cards to ever be up for auction are ... Albert Pujols & Miguel Cabrera!" - SorareMLB

For further details on Sorare's Rare NFTs visit: Sorare: Own Your Game.

