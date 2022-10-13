How And When Astros' Dusty Baker Invented The High Five?

Dusty Baker is the manager of the best team in the AL, the Houston Astros. This season, he became the winningest African-American in MLB history.

Dusty Baker began managing in the MLB all the way back in 1993, when he took over the position with the San Francisco Giants. Nearly 30 years later, he is as good as ever. Baker has compiled an impressive record of 840-715 over the course of his managerial career.

While many fans will know Baker for his superior managerial abilities, some may have forgotten that he was also a formidable player. Both for his skills and his contributions to the way we all interact with each other today.

"Happy #National HighFiveDay! Fun fact: Dusty Baker invented the high five." - @ Houston Astros

Baker was originally drafted in the 26th round of the 1967 MLB Entry Draft by the Atlanta Braves. Although expectations weren't high, he more than exceeded what people thought he would turn out to be.

Although he was quiet for his first 4 years in the MLB, Baker really came into his own in 1972. In that season, he hit 76 RBIs in 127 games, to compliment his .321 batting average.

It wasn't until 1977, five years later, that Baker really changed the game. After hitting his 30th and final home run of the year, Baker crossed home plate where he was greeted by the outstretched hand of Glenn Burke, who was in the on-deck circle.

Baseball Quotes @BaseballQuotes1 On this date in 1977, Dusty Baker hit his 30th home run of the season and was greeted at home plate by his teammate, Glenn Burke, with his hand in the air.



Baker, not knowing what to do, slapped Burke's hand, and thus the high five was born!

"On this date in 1977, Dusty Baker hit his 30th home run of the season and was greeted at home plate by his teammate, Glenn Burke, with his hand in the air. Baker, not knowing what to do, slapped Burke’s hand, and thus the high five was born!" - @ Baseball Quotes

Dusty Baker slapped Burke's hand, and the rest is history. Although not many people know it, Baker is largely attributed to popularizing - if not inventing - the "High Five" gesture in modern sports. Now that's pretty cool.

Dusty Baker hopes to see a lot of "High Fives" this postseason

At the age of 73, Baker is as spirited as ever. His team opened their 2022 postseason with a 8-7 win over the Seattle Mariners. The Astros finished the 2022 season with a record of 106-56, the best in the AL. Baker will be hoping to bring the World Series back to Houston, Texas for the first time since his squad captured the coveted trophy in 2017.

