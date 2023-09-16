How was Anthony Misiewicz injured? Yankees pitcher carted off field vs Pirates after scary incident

On Friday, New York Yankees pitcher Anthony Misiewicz had to be removed from the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was involved in a scary incident that left everybody speechless.

In the sixth inning, Misiewicz took a comebacker to the head. An audible gasp was heard from the fans in the stands as he hit the ground. He had to be helped off the field by the medical staff via the cart.

As the game progressed, it was reported that Misiewicz was alert when speaking with the staff on the field. He was transported to Allegheny General Hospital to undergo further testing.

Anthony Misiewicz came in relief for Gerrit Cole, who was returning to Pittsburgh for the first time since being traded in 2018. Cole held the Pirates to two runs on six hits on five innings of work.

What happened to Anthony Misiewicz is every pitcher's worst nightmare

Taking a comebacker to the face is one of the biggest fears that pitchers face. They are the closest fielder in front of the batter, and balls can come their way quickly.

One of the more scary incidents revolving around a pitcher getting injured on a comebacker was Aroldis Chapman's injury in 2014. The flamethrowing lefty was struck in the head a line drive off the bat of the Kansas City Royals backstop Salvador Perez.

Crazy enough, Chapman never lost consciousness after he was hit. He was diagnosed with fractures above his left eye and nose, which took him out of the rotation for quite some time.

Hopefully, Anthony Misiewicz can recover quickly. He was just called up by the New York Yankees earlier in the week and was excited to show the team his capabilities.

Friday was his third appearance for the Bronx Bombers this season. Misiewicz split his time with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Detroit Tigers before going to New York.