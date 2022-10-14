"How could anybody get invested in this guy as a team player?" "Should’ve never went to Minnesota" - MLB fans react to report that All-Star Carlos Correa is opting-out of his contract and become a free agent

Two-time All-Star Carlos Correa is reportedly opting-out of his contract with the Minnesota Twins to become a free agent. He signed a three-year, $105 million contract with the Twins back in March. It included an opt-out clause that allows him to void the contract at the end of each season. He has chosen free agency after just one season.

Correa will be one of the most highly-sought after players this offseason. He is in the prime of his career and one of the best offensive infleilders in the league. He spent the first seven years of his career with the Houston Astros from 2015-2021. He won the 2015 AL Rookie of the Award, a Platinum Glove Award, a Gold Glove Award and a World Series title during that span.

Talkin' Baseball reported on Carlos Correa's decision via Twitter.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Round 2 for Correa and free agency Round 2 for Correa and free agency https://t.co/6hQ8k4YLcj

Twins fans are among the least surprised by this news. While Correa has said that he enjoys Minnesota, he never guaranteed he would stick around for the full three years. Some fans are happy to see him go. It will open up new financial options for the team. Others believe that Correa is making a big mistake.

How could anybody get invested in this guy as a team player? Why would the twins be dumb enough to give this guy that kind of leverage? Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Round 2 for Correa and free agency Round 2 for Correa and free agency https://t.co/6hQ8k4YLcj So the twins gave this dude like 6 years with an opt out EVERY YEAR and he just ups and leaves year oneHow could anybody get invested in this guy as a team player? Why would the twins be dumb enough to give this guy that kind of leverage? twitter.com/talkinbaseball… So the twins gave this dude like 6 years with an opt out EVERY YEAR and he just ups and leaves year oneHow could anybody get invested in this guy as a team player? Why would the twins be dumb enough to give this guy that kind of leverage? twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Don't let the door hit you on the way out, Carlos. @TalkinBaseball_ Trust us Twins fans - he's not worth the price tag.Don't let the door hit you on the way out, Carlos. @TalkinBaseball_ Trust us Twins fans - he's not worth the price tag. Don't let the door hit you on the way out, Carlos.

When Carlos Correa signed with the Minnesota Twins last offseason, fans across the league were surprised. Correa spent his entire career with a championship caliber team. The Twins were far away from that.

What exactly is Correa looking for in free agency?

The news has led to a flurry of fans trying to lure Correa to their team. Correa, who posted a .291 batting average and a 5.4 WAR in 2022, would be a great addition to just about every team.

The Carlos Correa sweepstakes will be something to watch this winter.

J 🇲🇽 @itsJYa @TalkinBaseball_ All of this just for him to go to the Angels @TalkinBaseball_ All of this just for him to go to the Angels

The upcoming offseason will feature a free agent class filled with talent and star power. Where these players sign will shape the league for years to come.

Carlos Correa is one of the top free agents available in a very good group

Minnesota Twins v Detroit Tigers

In almost any other year, Correa would be the best free agent available. This year, he is accompanied by New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Trea Turner. These players are capable of being the face of a franchise.

The bidding wars that will occur for these superstars will reach historical heights. Any team with championship aspirations will be looking at these players to take them over the top.

