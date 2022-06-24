"How does that ball get past 3 professional baseball players" "They are a joke of a franchise" - MLB fans roast Milwaukee Brewers after errors cause an inside the park home run for St. Louis Cardinals

MLB fans did not waste a second before roasting the Milwaukee Brewers for their pitiful defense that allowed an inside-the-park home run. Paul Goldschmidt has hit 17 homers for the St. Louis Cardinals this season, but this one was definitely the least expected.

This home run needs to be seen to be believed. It was posted to Twitter by the St. Louis Cardinals, much to the dismay of Milwaukee Brewers fans.

MLB Twitter is always quick to react to gaffs like this, and they were firing off tweets the second Paul Goldschmidt reached home.

This fan is dismayed by what he is seeing in the play, and that seems to be the most prevalent reaction.

710will @710will_ @Cardinals How tf does that ball get past 3 professional baseball players @Cardinals How tf does that ball get past 3 professional baseball players

The Milwaukee Brewers will be hearing about this play for a long time as MLB fans certainly won't let them forget it anytime soon.

MLB fans blast the Milwaukee Brewers after terrible play against St. Louis Cardinals

The most surprising aspect of this play is that the Milwaukee Brewers have actually been very good this season. They are currently just one game out of first place in the National League Central, behind their opponents in this game. This series of defensive errors is impossibly difficult to explain, and the result is one of the funniest plays of the season.

This St. Louis Cardinals fan uses the perfect clip to roast the opposing team.

This fan cannot stop watching the play, and it just gets funnier and funnier.

This fan sees the play as an accomplishment for Paul Goldschmidt, who has developed a knack for hitting home runs.

This user echoes the sentiments of many, being in pure disbelief after watching the improbable play.

This Milwaukee Brewers fan is very disappointed to see the play, knowing that it won't bring them any joy.

MLB fans are roasting this play, and deservedly so, but it is part of what makes baseball great. Weird moments like this occur in many games and provide endless entertainment. This play is as devastating for fans of the team making the errors as it is gratifying for fans of the team benefiting.

This clash between the top two NL Central teams could wind up being vitally important in the playoff race. The fact that this play could be the difference between making and missing the postseason is incredible.

