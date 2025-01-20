How the Blue Jays' potential 2025 lineup looks after signing All-Star Anthony Santander

Things are starting to look up for the Toronto Blue Jays and their fans. The team has been the target of jokes all offseason after continuing to fail to land a marquee-free agent despite their reported pursuit. That said, the club has finally landed one of the big fish on the open market, agreeing to terms with outfield slugger Anthony Santander.

MLB insider Jon Morosi reported on Monday that the Blue Jays and Santander agreed to a five-year, $92.5 million deal. The contract reportedly included a team option after the third year, while the deal could expand to $110 million if the option is picked up.

The move not only helps fans ease their frustrations with the offseason but also should provide a jolt of life to the team's lineup. Last season, the Toronto Blue Jays finished 26th in total team home runs, which Anthony Santander will help address in this upcoming campaign.

How the Toronto Blue Jays' lineup could look after signing Anthony Santander

Santander is the exact piece that Toronto has been looking to add to its lineup heading into the new year. His ability to rack up home runs and be a threat behind superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could make a significant impact in 2025.

While the exact lineup is yet to be decided, the team looks a lot more menacing with Santander brought into it. Here's a closer look at it:

George Springer Bo Bichette Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Anthony Santander Alejandro Kirk Andres Gimenez Ernie Clement Nathan Lukes Joey Loperfido

The bottom of the order could still change before the beginning of the 2025 season. However, the combination of Springer, Bichette, Guerrero and Santander appears to be a lock as the team's top five batters.

MLB insider Jon Morosi suggests that the Toronto Blue Jays might not be finished this offseason

Even though the move to sign Anthony Santander is significant for Toronto, MLB insider Jon Morosi believes this might not be the final move that the front office will make this offseason. The club has been linked to a number of free agents this offseason, including Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso. However, Morosi has suggested a different outfielder as a potential fit.

On the latest episode of "MLB Hot Stove," Morosi suggested that All-Star Jurickson Profar could be a potential target for the Jays while mentioning that the team has looked into veteran closer Carlos Estevez. It will be interesting to see where the club goes from here. However, Santander is a major win for the team.

