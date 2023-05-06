How did the burglars get into Jose Altuve's home? Astro's ace's place target of Opening Day robbery

Jose Altuve is one of the notable stars of the Houston Astros team. Recently, his home was the center of a robbery that took place during Opening Day. The perpetrators of the crime have now all been arrested by the Houston Police.

According to the police reports and the statements of Patrick Bernard Maxey, who is one of the arrested, the burglars moved a potted plant on Jose Altuve's back porch and got in through the window of his Hedwig Village home at 8.28 pm that night.

They soon got away 10 minutes later by stealing gold jewelry and 13 expensive watches including Rolex, Piguet, Patek Philipe, and Richard Mille. The court documents also prove that one watch was worth $420,000.

Unfortunately, the Astros player forgot to set his alarm that night and was at the ballpark for the Opening Day game at the time of the robbery. This gave opportunity to the robbers to conduct their business and leave.

The Houston Police are expected to see that the four arrested for the crime be presented in court and punished for their actions towards the Altuve family. It is also a reminder to other baseball players to always set their alarm as a means of protection when they leave their homes.

Details about the burglars

The four burglars arrested in the Houston Astros ace Jose Altuve robbery case are all young adults. They are Patrick Maxey 27, Jordan Tarniella 25, Jasmyn Hall 20 and William Jones, 28. They were booked on felony charges of burglary of a habitation. Tarniella identified himself to the police as one of the perpetrators who was never paid for his role.

Maxey was arrested on Wednesday and produced in court on Friday. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2016 after he was convicted of burglary. Jones was arrested while trying to evade the police and his girlfriend Hall helped in escape and was the fourth involved in the robbery. Jones has since been arrested and posted bond.

All four of the perpetrators are expected to be punished for their crimes against the Altuve family.

