"How can you go from Yankees White Sox to this" "My G*d could you find two worse teams to do this?" - Baseball world unable to appreciate league's pick of Cubs and Reds for the MLB at Field of Dreams Game

After its resounding success last year, the MLB at Field of Dreams Game is back again.

In a cornfield in Dyersville, Iowa, where the iconic Kevin Costner baseball flick was filmed, the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will square off tonight. Both National League Central rivals will wear special uniforms.

"MLB returns to the place where dreams come true.@Cubs vs. @Reds TONIGHT, 6 PM ET on FOX" - FOX Sports: MLB

The Reds will don a special uniform inspired by the 1919 World Series — the year of their tainted triumph over the Chicago White Sox. The kit is simple yet classy, white with navy pinstripes and the Reds’ classic logo embroidered on the left chest.

The Cubs, on the other hand, will pay tribute to their 1929 NL-winning season. They will wear solid cream-colored jerseys with an old-school logo depicting a bear cub holding a bat inside the signature “C.”

Fans, however, are not impressed with the choice of teams for this special-themed fixture. Last year’s cornfield extravaganza saw the White Sox defeat the Yankees in a thrilling 9-8 game.

Both Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton homered, while White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson blasted a two-run homer straight into the cornfield. Some feel that the Cubs-Reds matchup is a downgrade from last year.

The Cubs and the Reds are 16 and 17 games behind, respectively, in the NL Central. Hence, fans are not particularly excited by the idea of the two facing off, especially in what is supposed to be a special-attraction game.

The Cubs’ popularity in Iowa could have factored into MLB’s decision.

The league committee will be keeping their fingers crossed in hopes the themed-extravaganza pays off without a blockbuster face-off.

The MLB at Field of Dreams Game will maintain its high production value from last year

There will be a plethora of pregame and in-game activities to evoke nostalgia, celebrate history, and uphold the spirit of baseball.

The Cubs and Reds retro logos have been cut into the corn located beyond the right-field fence near the Field of Dreams movie site to provide unique aerial views for those tuning in from across the world.

The Cubs’ Ian Happ and the Reds’ Joey Votto will be mic’d up during the game.

Postgame celebrations will include a fireworks show and concert by country music star Walker Hayes.

The Reds are the designated home team and will bat last. After a day off tomorrow, the series will resume again on Saturday in Cincinnati.

