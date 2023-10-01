How can the Astros win AL West? Examining what needs to happen on final day for Houston to retain division title

The Houston Astros have not had the season they envisioned after they won the World Series last year. Coming in as the favorites to win it all once more, the current situation they find themselves in can be considered a surprise. On the final day of the regular season, they may be relegated to the wild card, too. Here's what they need to happen to win the AL West once more.

How can the Houston Astros win the AL West?

The Houston Astros do not control their own destiny. The defending World Series winners will need help from another team if they're to avoid the dreaded wild card designation.

They also need to win. Today, they face the playoff-bound Arizona Diamondbacks. They must defeat them if they are to have any chance of winning the West. That game begins at 3:10 and is a road game for Houston.

The Houston Astros need help

They also need the Texas Rangers to lose. The team currently holds the West crown, and they have a much simpler path to the title. They need only win, so the Astros must hope for a loss.

They are facing the Seattle Mariners, who have officially been eliminated from contention as of last night. They lost a chance at a Wild Card slot, so they can only hope to spoil Texas' title chances.

The Rangers are also on the road and looking for their 92nd win. Should they get that, the Astros will be relegated to the second wild card or worse. The Toronto Blue Jays currently hold that, so they would need to lose and the Astros would need to win.

It's a precarious situation for the Astros to be in. The wild card round is difficult to get out of, even as a division winner. It's much harder as the wild card, facing tough road environments.

To avoid this, the Astros need to win and they need the Diamondbacks to win. That is no easy feat, but they can't ask for more than a chance at the crown on the final regular season game.